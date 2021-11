DENVER (CBS4) – The Pikes Peak shuttle lot at Denver International Airport will reopen weekends for travelers. The lot has been closed for nearly a year-and-a-half, save for a quick opening last month. (credit: CBS) The lot will be open Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. DIA says that travelers utilizing Pikes Peak should allow an extra 30 minutes to get to the terminal. DIA has struggled all year long with trying to find enough people to drive their shuttle buses. Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot will now be open on the...

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO