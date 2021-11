Nikita Zadorov will draw back in the lineup tonight and will be partnered with Erik Gudbranson for the second game in a row. Once again that leaves Juuso Valimaki as a scratch and the odd man out. Not out will be Jacob Markstrom as he's been the hottest player on the Flames and may be the hottest player in the league right now. Markstrom has won 4 in a row, with three of those wins being shutouts.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO