CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

‘God put me here in order to help my people’: Lansing nonprofit returns to Africa to help refugees

By Samana Sheikh
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gnkrv_0cqZNuWD00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After nearly 2 years, a Lansing nonprofit is headed back to Africa to help refugees.

“They have no shoes to wear and clothes and they struggle for education,” said Najwa Adam, founder of Najwa Foundation .

Adam and her daughter Siham Hassan started the Najwa Foundation 4 years ago in Lansing.

The charity donates supplies to displaced refugees in Africa.

“We’re giving out clothes, we’re giving out school supplies, we give out food. When I go and see those kids who really need those, widows, orphans, elders they have nothing,” said Adams.

For Adams and her family, this issue is intensely personal.

They were once refugees themselves living in Sudanese camps seeking shelter from mass genocide in the Darfur region.

“Me and my kids, we are the 4th genocide survivors, so I lived there and I experienced life in refugee camps,” said Adams

“Honestly, when I put food on the table with me and my kids, when we see the table to eat i remember the suffering in the refugee camps.”

When the pandemic hit they couldn’t go in person to Africa, so instead they sent money.

Meanwhile, Adams and her daughter have spent the last year collecting supplies.

“We want to use the resources that are given to us to give back to the people who are still there, who are going through all the difficulties we’ve experienced.”

After nearly 2 years, Adams is scheduled to go in person in just a few weeks.

“When I give them and I see a smile in their faces, it makes me so happy. God put me here in order to help my people.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Lansing church host stop the violence concert

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There have been more than 20 homicides this year in landing, surpassing the number of homicides in 2020. Some church members in the capital city say something needs to be done. Today Christ Kingdom Builders Church held a “Stop the violence concert.” Organizers say they wanted people to leave feeling encouraged […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy