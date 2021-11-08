‘God put me here in order to help my people’: Lansing nonprofit returns to Africa to help refugees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After nearly 2 years, a Lansing nonprofit is headed back to Africa to help refugees.

“They have no shoes to wear and clothes and they struggle for education,” said Najwa Adam, founder of Najwa Foundation .

Adam and her daughter Siham Hassan started the Najwa Foundation 4 years ago in Lansing.

The charity donates supplies to displaced refugees in Africa.

“We’re giving out clothes, we’re giving out school supplies, we give out food. When I go and see those kids who really need those, widows, orphans, elders they have nothing,” said Adams.

For Adams and her family, this issue is intensely personal.

They were once refugees themselves living in Sudanese camps seeking shelter from mass genocide in the Darfur region.

“Me and my kids, we are the 4th genocide survivors, so I lived there and I experienced life in refugee camps,” said Adams

“Honestly, when I put food on the table with me and my kids, when we see the table to eat i remember the suffering in the refugee camps.”

When the pandemic hit they couldn’t go in person to Africa, so instead they sent money.

Meanwhile, Adams and her daughter have spent the last year collecting supplies.

“We want to use the resources that are given to us to give back to the people who are still there, who are going through all the difficulties we’ve experienced.”

After nearly 2 years, Adams is scheduled to go in person in just a few weeks.

“When I give them and I see a smile in their faces, it makes me so happy. God put me here in order to help my people.”

