The immediate deployment of market-ready low carbon technologies is a vital part of the transition to net zero emissions, however, the deployment of existing technologies will not achieve net zero alone and will not even meet our 2030 and 2035 targets. The UK has an ambition to decarbonise our electricity sector by 2035 yet no viable solution to the over 50 TWhs of energy storage which are likely to be needed to make such a system work and keep the lights on.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO