CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Place in History: Dog River Park

By Amanda Thibault
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5LCl_0cqZMQGk00

NORTHFIELD, Vt.

At ‘ This Place in History ‘ we’re in Northfield, Vt. with Executive Director of the Vermont Historical Society Steve Perkins.

“We are at the Dog River Park, which is a brand new park, a park in progress. It has these very interesting historical roots and ties into Vermont history with Tropical Storm Irene. [It’s also] a great story about the local historical society and how they helped drive the creation of this park. So, we’re going to go speak with some ladies from the Northfield Historical Society and learn about this project,” said Perkins.

Mary Comiskey explains that before it was a park, there were houses in the area.

“Some of them were boarding houses. They’re very small and they got flooded a lot. They started building them when the railroad came through, which is approximately 1848. There was a corn factory over there. It was really close to downtown and there was a lot of granite work done in the 1890s,” said Comiskey.

This was a vibrant community up until 2011.

“Irene came through and it was just devastation,” said Jeanne Weston Cook. “This was all mud and dirt and people were just wandering. They didn’t really know where to go or what to do.”

“We’ve heard this area is prone to flooding, but the neighborhood survived for 175 years. But, 2011 was something more than had ever happened before,” added Perkins.

“Right. And they had had a flood, I think it was about four months prior to Irene, and were just cleaning up from it,” said Comiskey.

“Why didn’t they rebuild?” asked Perkins.

“Most of the houses were just too far gone and they weren’t safe for them to live in. The foundations were gone and many of the places were condemned,” answered Comiskey.

Diane McKain told us how a park grew about in this devastated area.

“It took about six months or longer, simply because there was so much devastation and people were uncertain as to what they were going to do. And FEMA worked with the town to offer a buyout to all of the homeowners who wanted to leave the area or rebuild elsewhere,” explained McKain.

“At the same time that was happening, some of the residents along Water Street along with Sally Pedley who was very instrumental with the alumni class, they came together and said we have to figure out a way to remember the people and the land here.”

“Over time, the pavilion was built. The garden club here in Northfield built this beautiful pollinator garden. The walkways were put in, you know, keeping in line with the regulations of FEMA. But, also to have a place where people could come and still call home to this area,” concluded McKain.

At ‘This Place in History’!

For more from our ‘This Place in History’ series, click here .

To view a map of Vermont’s roadside historic site markers, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Long-awaited dog park finally opens in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. – Matt Crouse, the director of parks and recreation with the City of Nixa, said it best. “The question has always been when’s the dog park, or where’s the dog park?” Dog owners in Nixa will finally have the answer to that question today. To kick off November, a dog park will open […]
NIXA, MO
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Cane River Fall Festivities: Two Wheels to History Bike Ride

Cane River National Heritage Area and the Cane River Creole National Historical Park will host the Cane River Fall Festivities throughout the month of November. Join us on November 6, 2021, for a fun & healthy way to learn about Cane River history! This FREE bike ride starts at Magnolia Plantation at 9:00 a.m. and stops at the Badin-Roque House and St. Augustine Catholic Church, where a member of the St. Augustine Historical Society will talk about the history of the two buildings and the Society’s preservation efforts. The riders will then finish the scenic journey at Magnolia Plantation at 11:30 a.m.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
valleynewslive.com

Seasonal parking restrictions in place in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you park on the streets in Fargo, make sure you’re watching the signs. Seasonal parking restrictions are now in effect. The restrictions help the city remove snow and perform maintenance during the winter months. All areas impacted by parking restrictions have signs posted....
FARGO, ND
KYTV

New dog park opens Monday in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Dog lovers around the Ozarks will soon have a new place to take their four-legged friends. The Nixa Dog Park will officially open to the public on Monday, Nov. 1. The city’s new dog park is located at 1137 Norton Rd. Organizers say the new park...
NIXA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Jackson Hole Radio

Dog park reopens at rodeo grounds

The seasonal dog park located at the Teton County Fairgrounds is now open for off-leash recreational opportunities. Parks & Recreation in collaboration with PAWS of Jackson Hole has provided the chain link fence enclosure with double doored entrances at the west end of the Fairgrounds along Snow King Avenue. Weather dependent, the dog park will be open until May 1st, sunrise to sunset. PAWS of Jackson Hole is providing mutt mitts and handling refuse collection for proper disposal. PAWS is a nonprofit organization supported with funds from Old Bills Fun Run. Parks and Rec asks that dog-owners be respectful of others using the facility and cleanup after their pets.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Dog park reopens at Teton County Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Wyo. — The seasonal dog park located at the Teton County Fairgrounds has reopened for the winter season as an off-leash area announced the County today. In collaboration with PAWS of Jackson Hole, Parks & Rec has provided the chain link fence enclosure with double doored entrances at the west end of the Fairgrounds on Snow King Avenue. The temporary dog park will remain open until May 1, 2022, weather depending.
JACKSON, WY
Red Bluff Daily News

Park cleanup planned Saturday at River Park

Poor and the Homeless Tehama County Coalition, or PATH, is planning a community cleanup Saturday, Nov. 6, at River Park in Red Bluff. Community members are invited to meet at the Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce office, 100 Main St., at 10 a.m. Saturday to help out. All supplies...
RED BLUFF, CA
northloop.org

Dog Park Improvements Underway

Thanks to the generosity of neighbors and business owners, the North Loop dog park is getting even more upgrades than expected. The North Loop Neighborhood Association started a GoFundMe campaign this summer in hopes of raising $5,000 which the NLNA would match with another $5,000. All that money is going to replace the rock surface which some dogs found to be a little sharp on their paws.
LOOP, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northfield
tetoncountywy.gov

Seasonal Dog Park is Open

The seasonal dog park located at the Teton County Fairgrounds is now open, through winter, for off-leash recreational opportunities. Parks & Recreation in collaboration with PAWS of Jackson Hole has provided the chain link fence enclosure with double doored entrances at the west end of the Fairgrounds on Snow King Avenue. Weather dependent, the dog park will be open until May 1, 2022, sunrise to sunset.
PETS
INFORUM

Volunteers sought for river cleanup in M.B. Johnson Park

MOORHEAD — Volunteers are being sought for continuing efforts to clean litter out of Snakey Creek. River Keepers, along with Moorhead Parks and Recreation, are seeking help with a cleanup push in M.B. Johnson Park on Friday, Nov. 5. Two cleanup shifts are planned, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
MOORHEAD, MN
wamwamfm.com

Dog Park Ribbon Cutting Today

The new Dog Park in Washington has seen a lot of use since it’s opening last week. The Washington Parks & Recreation Department now invite the public out for an official ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon. The ribbon cutting will be held at 2:00 pm. The new dog park is...
WASHINGTON, IN
charlestonmercury.com

The Southern beauty of Stono River County Park

About 25 minutes from the heart of downtown, the Stono River County Park is a recent addition to the parks scene of Charleston. Established in 2020, the park has many advantages such as clean restrooms, bike racks, a large parking area and picnic spots. These amenities are only supplements to the main attraction of this park: its walking trails. Around 1.5 miles long, these well-kept pathways wind through the trees and onto a long marsh boardwalk.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
smithfieldtimes.com

‘Oyster castles’ in place at Windsor Castle Park

Stray off the gravel path in Smithfield’s Windsor Castle Park by the kayak launch and you’ll see battlement-shaped “oyster castles” edging the bank of Cypress Creek. These tiered cinderblock structures form a type of “living shoreline,” according to the James River Association, a nonprofit organization that monitors and advocates for the river’s health. The castles are intended to create artificial oyster reefs, which help purify the water, while serving as a barrier to slow the erosion of the shoreline.
SMITHFIELD, VA
WTHI

New dog park is open for business in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Driving north into Washington State Road 57 turns into Fourth street. Not far after that transition sits South Park. For the last few months, people have been seeing work at South Park. That development is a dog park. A ribbon-cutting Wednesday afternoon officially opened the park....
WASHINGTON STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Lights Now Installed At Toms River Skate Park

TOMS RIVER – Mayor Hill announced that the lights have been installed at the skate park. The lights had been on back order due to COVID, but are now up and running. “These high intensity LED lights allow the park to be used after dark, which is just in time as the days are becoming shorter. This new skate park has been very successful with our residents, and this will allow the park to be used even more,” Hill added.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Kankakee Daily Journal

November events at Kankakee River State Park

The Kankakee River State Park is offering a variety of events through the remainder of November. For questions and more information, email Adam Minton at adam.minton@illinois.gov. The Kankakee River State Park is located at 5314 W State Route 102 in Bourbonnais. Guided Hike Focusing on Biology of Hibernation. Meet at...
vaco.org

Visit Halifax County and the Staunton River State Park

Staunton River State Park is one of the six original state parks that opened in June 1936. It is located on 1,597 acres along the shoreline of the John H. Kerr Reservoir (also known as Buggs Island Lake), as well as the Dan and Staunton rivers. The largest lake in Virginia is only one of the park’s many attractions, which include a swimming pool, camping, cabins, picnic shelters and nature trails.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Current Publishing

At the Table with Anna: Parks Place Pub

Anna’s take: I visited Parks Place Pub for the first time last week. It’s a relatively new restaurant at the corner of Municipal Drive and 116th Street in downtown Fishers. It’s a great restaurant to walk to on your lunch break if you work in the vicinity, and with plenty of TVs, it’s a great place to watch sports. I loved the chicken sandwich, especially with the option to order it grilled or fried and to add buffalo sauce, which I did. I had for fries as my side. They had a great crispy texture that I loved.
FISHERS, IN
WLUC

Hancock provides dog park update

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - An update was given on Hancock’s dog park in progress at the Hancock City Council meeting Wednesday. Construction has begun on the park, with contractors placing poles for fencing. City council members say dog owners will be able to use the park by winter. However, the...
HANCOCK, MI
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
954
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy