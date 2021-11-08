CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Make Several Moves Ahead of Thursday Night Game Against Dolphins

By Todd Karpovich
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE — The Ravens activated tight end Nick Boyle from injured reserve to the active roster, meaning he could be available to play Thursday night against the Dolphins.

Baltimore also designated rookie guard Ben Cleveland (knee) for return to practice.

The Ravens placed safety DeShon Elliott on IR after he suffered a torn biceps/pectoral late in the fourth quarter against the Vikings in Week 9. Elliott has suffered a season-ending injury in three of the past four years.

Baltimore signed safety Jordan Richards to the practice squad.

Boyle's is regarded as one of the top-blocking tight ends in the NFL and his return will be a boost to the Ravens offense, which has already been dominant this season.

Through nine games in 2020, before being placed on IR with the knee injury against the Patriots, Boyle tied a career-high with two touchdown receptions, while posting 113 yards on 14 catches.

In 2019, he recorded career highs in receiving yards (321) and receptions (31), helping the Ravens produce the league’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg) and setting several single-season franchise records.

In January, Boyle agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $13 million with $10.5 million fully guaranteed.

Eliott had some hard luck since being drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. In addition to the latest injury, he was placed on Injured Reserve (knee) on Oct. 15, 2019. Elliott was also put on IR after suffering a fractured forearm in the preseason win at Miami on Sept. 25, 2018.

Rookie third-round pick Brandon Stephens will likely take Elliott's spot in the lineup. Geno Stone, Ar'Darius Washington and veteran Anthony Levine are also available at safety.

Cleveland, a third-round pick (94th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, was placed on Injured Reserve (knee) on Oct. 12. He could provide valuable depth at guard.

IN THIS ARTICLE
