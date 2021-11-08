CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Never Have I Ever’ Stars Seeking Big Pay Raises for Season 3 (Exclusive)

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
The young stars of Netflix breakout comedy Never Have I Ever are seeking rich new deals for season three of the Netflix comedy from producers Universal Television.

Stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi), Darren Barnet (Paxton), Jaren Lewison (Ben), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola) and Ramona Young (Eleanor) are among those seeking pay increases ahead of season three of the comedy inspired by the adolescent years of exec producer Mindy Kaling.

The first table read of season three is scheduled for Monday afternoon. A source close to the production notes that many cast members are still expected to attend the virtual table read despite none having reached new deals as negotiations have been going back and forth for the past two weeks.

Sources say Ramakrishnan — a Toronto newcomer when she landed the lead role in July 2019 following an open casting call that drew 15,000 responses — is negotiating solo and seeking an increase that separates her from the rest of her co-stars and on-screen classmates. Ramakrishnan earned $21,000 per episode in season one — less than her young castmates who all came in with more experience. She was bumped to $26,250 per episode for season two and given a $100,000 bonus ahead of its return last summer.

Barnet and Lewison — the male leads who form a love triangle with Ramakrishnan’s Devi — were on the same salary tier for seasons one and two, earning $25,000 and $26,250 per episode, respectively. (Neither were given a bonus.)

Netflix, which does not release specific viewership data, boasted that Never Have I Ever season one was watched by more than 40 million member accounts worldwide (when using the streamer’s former 2 minutes as a view metric).

Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Devi’s mother, Nalini, is the highest paid member of the cast given her vast experience. She counts HBO’s The Night Of and Big Little Lies among her credits and created, produced and starred in the play Nirbhaya, which won an Amnesty International Award in 2013 and is considered one of the most impactful moments in India’s history of women’s empowerment.

Sources say Ramakrishnan is seeking salary in line with Jagannathan. Barnet, who is one of the three central stars of Netflix romcom Love Hard — currently No. 1 on the streamer — is seeing salary parity with Ramakrishnan — as he had in season two — and is also negotiating separately. Lewison, Moorjani, Rodriguez and Young — who are all negotiating together — were initially seeking $150,000 per episode of the series for season three.

Producers Universal Television — where Kaling used to be based before leaving for an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV — is leading the negotiations. Never Have I Ever was licensed to Netflix on a “cost-plus” deal, meaning Netflix will be required to pay additional costs to produce the series once a new deal with the cast is completed.

Sources say Universal TV is negotiating with Jagannathan and Ramakrishnan on the top tier and the rest of the cast — Barnet, Lewison, Moorjani, Rodriguez and Young — on a second tier, with offers to the latter five coming in Friday at $65,000 an episode.

Salary renegotiations have increasingly been taking place after season two for breakout streaming series as the shelf life for many originals rarely stretches to season four or beyond as the built-in increases for the creative teams soar ahead of season five.

The cast of Netflix’s On My Block, for example, went head to head with the streamer for pay increases ahead of season three. The previously unknown cast shot to stardom thanks to the breakout success of the young adult comedy. Central stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco negotiated together in mid-2019 and, alongside Jessica Marie Garcia, received bumps from their $20,000 per episode pay from seasons one and to $65,000 for season three. (Season three’s episode order was reduced from 10 to eight episodes, meaning their salaries clocked in north of $80,000 per episode.) The deal included bumps from $65,000 per episode to $85,000 for seasons four and the fifth season that never was. Netflix wrapped the flagship series after season four and instead greenlit a spinoff, Freeridge , that will feature an entirely new cast.

The stars of Apple’s Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso also recently inked rich new deals for season three of the series. The cast of Netflix hit Stranger Things also cashed in ahead of season three with the young stars earning $250,000 per episode and breakout Millie Bobby Brown collecting north of that.

Never Have I Ever has a 95 percent and 88 percent rating among critics and audiences, respectively, on RottenTomatoes.com. The cast has become favorites on social media. Ramakrishnan has more than 3 million followers on Instagram and Twitter combined; Barnet has 2.3 million followers; Lewison has about a million; Moorjani clocks in with 800,000; Rodriguez counts about 700,000; and Young about 500,000, with all the totals jumping up when including TikTok tallies.

Reps for Netflix, Universal Television and the cast declined comment.

Never Have I Ever was renewed for season three in August, a month after its sophomore frame launched. Lang Fisher and Kaling co-created the series; 3 Arts’ Howard Klein and David Miner also exec produce. Showrunner Fisher, in an interview in July with THR podcast TV’s Top 5, said she has no endgame in sight for Never Have I Ever but noted that the Ben-Devi-Paxton love triangle would always be central to the comedy.

“I don’t know how long it will go. I’m happy to work on it as long as they’ll pay me. I love making it. I do think [Devi’s] got very different relationships with these two guys and you could see her going in either direction,” Fisher said. “So much of it depends on what the rest of the stories are that we want to tell. With teen shows, everyone is 45 and you have to graduate from high school. I do think the love triangle will be significant for the run of the show.” (Listen to Fisher’s full interview here .)

The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Crime Scene’ Doc Series Scores 3-Season Renewal

Netflix is returning to the Crime Scene — multiple times. The streamer has picked up three additional seasons of the true-crime docuseries from executive producer and director Joe Berlinger, RadicalMedia and Imagine Documentaries. The first of the three new installments, subtitled The Times Square Killer, is set to premiere on Dec. 29. Subjects for the third and fourth seasons will be announced later. The renewal announcement comes nine months after Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel debuted on Netflix. “We always saw potential for Crime Scene to be an ongoing series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Range Media Partners Taps Mark Herwick to Head Non-Scripted TV Division

Range Media Partners is expanding its TV business. The management and brand development firm has added Mark Herwick as president non-scripted television. Herwick, a former Entertaiment One executive, will be tasked with finding and developing series formats and documentaries, building out the company’s unscripted studio and develop and help grow Range Media’s verticals — the first of which, Ntertain, launched in March in partnership with Tommy Mottola and Lex Borrero. “Mark is the perfect combination of entrepreneur and culture fit for Range,” said Range Media Partners CEO Peter Micelli. “He’s wildly creative and forward thinking and I’m bananas excited to be working...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lamb’ Star Noomi Rapace and Director Valdimar Johannsson Talk Genre-Defying Film: “Sometimes It’s So Strange You Have to Laugh”

In A24’s Lamb, Noomi Rapace’s most memorable co-star is a half-human, half-sheep newborn named Ada. As Maria, who runs a farm with her husband (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) in remote Iceland, Rapace weathered a logistically complicated shoot that included actual nightmares. The resulting film, helmed by first-time director Valdimar Jóhannsson, who co-wrote it with frequent Björk collaborator Sjón, is an eerie, intermittently funny slice of folk horror. Rapace and Jóhannsson spoke to THR about how they made the movie and why they resist the temptation to classify it as a genre film. Maria is a heavy character. She’s been through a lot...
MOVIES
ComicBook

This Adam Sandler Hit on Netflix Is Currently the Number 2 Movie on EVERY Streaming Service

Adam Sandler's filmography has had a unique place in our popular culture, between critical hits like Uncut Gems and more family-friendly fare. It's safe to say that the actor has become popular across generations of fans — and a new piece of data from Nielsen is proving that in spades. According to the data company's latest Top 10 rankings, which chronicle the number of total minutes viewed across streaming platforms in a particular week, Sandler's 2010 film Grown Ups is trending as the second most popular film. Their rankings reveal that Grown Ups was viewed by 290 million minutes in the week of September 20th through September 26th across both Netflix and Hulu.
MOVIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in November and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Cowboy Bebop” (available November 19) Why Should I Watch? Calling the original anime “Cowboy Bebop” a cult classic doesn’t quite do justice to its impact on animation, television, and culture at large. Hajime Yatate’s neo-noir space western originally ran in the late ’90s, hopping across two Japanese TV networks to air its 26 episodes before becoming the first anime title to premiere on Adult Swim here in the States (circa 2001). Often referred to as a bridge for animation fans to invest in anime, as well as Western audiences to appreciate a medium originated in the East, “Cowboy Bebop” is...
TV SERIES
Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Ice Cube Will No Longer Star in Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining Covid Vaccine — Report

Actor and rapper Ice Cube has parted ways with Sony’s upcoming comedy “Oh Hell No” after he declined a request from the film’s producers to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the news. IndieWire has reached out to Ice Cube’s representatives for comment. The comedy is directed by Kitao Sakurai (“Bad Trip”), and also stars Jack Black, who serves as a producer on the film alongside Roz Music and Matt Tolmach (“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”). The synopsis per Deadline says the story “follows Sherman (Black), who falls in love with Will’s (Cube) mom, who has only one thing...
MOVIES
SFGate

'Squid Game' Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Addresses On-Set Firearm Safety in Korea: 'I Have Never Seen a Real Bullet' (EXCLUSIVE)

As Hollywood grapples with the accidental shooting death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, I had the chance to talk with “Squid Game” writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk about the safety precautions taken on the set of his intensely violent series. “We of course have a prop master, but also in Korea, we’re not really a gun-owning country, so only the police can have and own a gun,” he said. “Because of that, bullets are not really easily as distributed as they are maybe here, so there’s a very low, low possibility of any safety issues happening on set.”
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Kate del Castillo to Star in 'A Beautiful Lie' for Pantaya, Endemol Shine Boomdog, Cholawood (EXCLUSIVE)

“La Reina del Sur” star Kate del Castillo is set to play the lead in “A Beautiful Lie,” a modern take in Spanish on Leo Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina.”. Del Castillo will also executive produce the series out of her Cholawood Productions label, along with two other forces on the upscale Spanish-language TV scene, premium U.S. Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya and Endemol Shine Boomdog, a division of Banijay Americas.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jake McDorman, Jon Jon Briones, Sepideh Moafi Among Cast Added to FX’s ‘Class of ’09’

FX’s upcoming limited series “Class of ’09” has added Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman, Rosalind Eleazar and Raúl Castillo to the cast. Additionally, Sunu Gonera is set to direct the first two episodes. The eight-episode series is a suspense thriller that spans three decades and is told across three distinct but interweaving timelines in order to examine the nature of justice, humanity and the choices people make that define their lives and legacy. One of these timelines will be the near future when the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence. The...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

From Dinner With Ted Sarandos to Rubbing Elbows With Leonardo DiCaprio: Inside ‘Squid Game’ Stars’ Hollywood Takeover

“It’s unbelievable,” Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said just before 8 p.m. on Monday night as he reached the end of the show’s first red carpet event in Hollywood. The writer-director was commenting on the reception he and his actors have received since arriving in Los Angeles days earlier but the adjective could easily apply to, well, everything. Squid Game debuted Sept. 17 on Netflix and it took only 17 days “and 111 million global fans” for the nine-episode series to become the streamer’s biggest series ever, and the first to surpass 100 million views, per Netflix. The South Korean series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Team Says They “Kept the Integrity” of Original Anime Series, Have Plans for a Season Two

Netflix launched its live-action adaptation of sci-fi Japanese anime series Cowboy Bebop on Thursday evening as the cast and creators gathered for the premiere at Hollywood’s Goya Studios, followed by a swanky reception and afterparty.  Fit with a space western theme, drinks and hors d’oeuvres flowed throughout the night, along with a food truck serving ramen — similar to the very dish Bebop lead character Spike Spiegel eats throughout the series — and party favors that ranged from new Master & Dynamic headphones to fluffy plush toys of Bebop resident corgi Ein.   Released in 1998, Cowboy Bebop made waves in the anime world, garnering...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

How Hulu’s ‘The Great’ Balances Fact, Fiction and Funny in Season 2

Welcome to Episode 144 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s five topics are: 1. Vaccine crackdowns. This segment explores how film and TV studios are cracking down on COVID vaccine mandates in Zone A, where cast and crew work in close proximity to one another. The mandates to be vaccinated have already seen...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Is Ready to Move On

Before Insecure launched in 2016, showrunner Prentice Penny likes to say that he was in the “outgoing call business.” Five years and as many seasons later, the longtime comedy writer with credits on Scrubs, Happy Endings and Brooklyn Nine-Nine finally finds himself firmly in the “incoming call” one. Now, with the Emmy-winning HBO comedy created by and starring Issa Rae set to end, the 48-year-old producer is focused on what he wants to say when that phone rings. Already, the South L.A. native who got his start on 2000’s Girlfriends has written and directed his first feature (Netflix’s Uncorked), explored his...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

