Law

Legal Questions Swirl as States Push Back Against Biden COVID Vaccine Mandate

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHdNm_0cqZLcwn00

The Biden Administration's mandate for COVID vaccinations by large employers has been put on hold by federal courts as GOP-led states and some businesses push back on the order's legality. Jonathan Adler, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University, joined Cheddar to discuss the legal challenges to implementing such mandates through OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration). "Certainly expanding vaccinations is a good thing, and as vaccination rates go up that's better for all of us," Adler said. "But there are some legal questions about whether or not it's appropriate to use a law about occupational safety and health as the means to do that.

Valerie Aylward
5d ago

INSANITY is doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result each time! WELCOME TO INSANITY!🍀🌺Don't poison yourself or your children!😘

Must Read Alaska

Biden official response to federal court suspension of vaccine mandate on businesses: Do it anyway

President Joe Biden’s administration, ordered by an appeals court to respond by Monday, wrote its defense of the federal vaccination mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees. In it, he tells businesses in America to continue mandating vaccines on their employees, as though he will win the court challenge that has currently put a suspension on his vaccine mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
WTOP

Court halts Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses

A federal appeals court on Friday halted the Biden administration’s new COVID-19 vaccine rule for private businesses with 100 or more workers, marking a victory for a group of states and businesses that say it’s an overreach of the president’s authority. The controversy comes after the Occupational Safety and Health...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Press Democrat

O’Brien: Vaccine mandates head to court, testing Biden

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another. COVID-19 vaccination mandates continue to test the balance among federal, state and corporate powers —...
U.S. POLITICS
