Former Macy’s parade cat float finds new home at New York animal sanctuary

A 1,000-pound fiberglass cat that was once part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has found a new home at a New York animal sanctuary.

Owner Billy Moriarty has had the cat for 52 years and it has had various homes.

“This cat's been sitting by the tracks in Belleville for years,” Moriarty said.

But he says that he now wants it to go to animal lovers.

The new owners will be the Blue Arrow Farm in Warwick, New York. The farm is an entertainment facility and animal sanctuary.

Employees at the Blue Arrow Farm saw News 12 New Jersey’s previous story about the cat statue and bought it from Moriarty.

Now the cat will be on display for years to come.