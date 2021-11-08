CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Philip Morris International meets with FDA to make its case for Iqos in patent dispute

By Amelia Lucas, @Thxamelian
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilip Morris International met with the FDA on Friday afternoon to present its argument for why the tobacco giant and Altria should be allowed to import and sell Iqos devices, CNBC has learned. It's the latest development in a patent dispute with R.J. Reynolds. The Biden administration is conducting...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Stamford Advocate

Will Philip Morris fulfill pledge to be 'majority smoke-free' in Connecticut?

STAMFORD — The upcoming arrival of Philip Morris International has revealed a conflict Gov. Ned Lamont and other officials have with the tobacco giant. Lamont and legislators who represent Stamford at the state Capitol and in Congress say they are non-smokers, but they are keen to tout the economic benefits of another Fortune 500 company moving to Connecticut — despite their distaste for cigarettes and recognition that tobacco use has caused thousands of deaths in the state each year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R.j. Reynolds
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Philips ventilator recall troubles deepen as FDA finds new issues

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Philips (PHG.AS) to conduct more tests on the foam used in its recalled ventilators, after the agency found several new issues at the Dutch company's manufacturing facility. The medical equipment company recalled some breathing devices and ventilators...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Retail and trucking trade groups sue Biden administration to overturn vaccine mandate

The National Retail Federation, the National Federation of Independent Business and the American Trucking Associations sued the Biden administration over its vaccine and testing requirements. They argue the requirements would results in businesses losing employees and incurring compliance costs, as well as disrupting the supply chain. "We are now, regrettably,...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#British American Tobacco
theridgewoodblog.net

Moderna in dispute Over Patent Rights to the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine

Ridgewood NJ, Moderna and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) are currently in a dispute over which entity should receive patent rights to the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine the company and the agency developed in partnership. The collaboration to develop the vaccine was widely hailed as a shining example of successful interaction between public and private entities for the benefit of the global population. However, Moderna’s patent paperwork noticeably does not include the government scientists involved in the vaccine development process as co-inventors. Moderna’s stance on this dispute is that they “reached the good-faith determination that these individuals did not co-invent” the vaccine. The NIH and consumer advocacy group Public Citizen disagree with this assessment, believing that federal scientists were core to the invention of the vaccine and should be included on the patent. The NIH and Moderna currently are engaged in talks to resolve the dispute, but if left unresolved, the issue could be taken into the court system for resolution.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
WTAJ

Johnson & Johnson to split into 2 companies

(AP) — Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, peeling off the division selling Band-Aids and Listerine from its medical device and prescription drug business. The world’s biggest maker of health care products, founded in 1886, said Friday the move will help improve the focus and speed of each company to address trends in […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Greece
wraltechwire.com

Triangle firm Liquidia receives tentative OK from FDA for drug embroiled in patent dispute

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – One month after a favorable ruling in a patent dispute, Morrisville-based Liquidia has gained tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Yutrepia, its inhalation powder for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Tentative approval means that Yutrepia, a formulation of treprostinil, a pulmonary and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Stamford Advocate

Tobacco giant Philip Morris touts 'smoke-free future' as it moves to Stamford

STAMFORD — Philip Morris International shipped more than 628 billion cigarettes around the world in 2020 — but the Connecticut-bound company said it is committed to a future focused on “smoke-free” tobacco products. On Monday, PMI officials visited their future headquarters in downtown Stamford to explain why they believe an...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Gov. Lamont welcomes Philip Morris International headquarters to Stamford

Gov. Ned Lamont was in Stamford on Monday to welcome one of the world's largest companies to the city - but not everyone is aboard the welcome wagon. The company moving from New York City into the long-vacant UBS Building in Stamford's downtown is Philip Morris International – the global division of one of the world's biggest tobacco companies. Lamont insisted that it's a good move for Connecticut.
STAMFORD, CT
Reuters

Roku gets mixed result in ITC dispute over remote-control patent

(Reuters) - Roku's redesigned versions of its soundbars and Ultra streaming device don't infringe a patent owned by a company that specializes in universal remotes, but the original versions of the devices do, the U.S. International Trade Commission has ruled. The ITC's Wednesday order blocks Roku from importing certain televisions,...
BUSINESS
abc27 News

Johnson & Johnson to split into 2, aim for faster growth

(AP) — Johnson & Johnson is peeling off a consumer health business that helped it become the world’s biggest health care products maker. The company said Friday that it will separate its segment that sells Band-Aids, Listerine, and over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol from its pharmaceutical and medical device business. Company leaders told analysts that the […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy