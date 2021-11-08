Deputies kept Hunt-Fike game secure

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A State Trooper is facing numerous charges after being arrested, accused of stealing heroin from a police evidence room, and covering up the thefts.
State Police say that Corporal Brian Rickard was charged Friday with crimes related to obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, forgery, tampering with records and evidence, theft, obstructing administration of law, and unlawful use of a computer.
Police say Corporal Rickard is accused of stealing heroin from an evidence room, ingesting heroin while at work and at home, and covering up the thefts using a work computer.
Corporal Rickard has been suspended without pay.
