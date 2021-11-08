CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Deputies kept Hunt-Fike game secure

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to thank the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputies...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Man's life saved by Liberty County deputy captured on security video

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Last Tuesday was a routine morning for Liberty County Courthouse Security Officer, Gary Eason. Shortly after 8 a.m., Eason, who was just starting his shift inside the courthouse, was alerted by a woman that an elderly man was laying on his back at the foot of the courthouse steps on South Main Street in Hinesville.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Nash deputies seize guns, 6 pounds of pot

NASHVILLE — Authorities say they’ve seized 6 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and several guns from a Na... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NASHVILLE, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Motel owner rolls up his sleeves after entire staff quits

CHARLOTTE — “Now this is great. Just discovered this,” says Joseph Franklyn McElroy, chuckling, as h... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MedPage Today

Whistleblower Physician Killed in Plane Crash Ahead of Settlement

A crush of physicians, anesthesiology staffing firms, and outpatient surgery centers in Georgia will pay $28 million to resolve federal kickback allegations -- but the physician whistleblower who helped set the proceedings in motion died before she could see the outcome. Kathleen Hartney-Velazco, MD, owner of Capitol Anesthesiology, died in...
CENTENNIAL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Would Like#The Wilson Times
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Police Corporal Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Heroin From Evidence Room

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A State Trooper is facing numerous charges after being arrested, accused of stealing heroin from a police evidence room, and covering up the thefts. State Police say that Corporal Brian Rickard was charged Friday with crimes related to obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, forgery, tampering with records and evidence, theft, obstructing administration of law, and unlawful use of a computer. Police say Corporal Rickard is accused of stealing heroin from an evidence room, ingesting heroin while at work and at home, and covering up the thefts using a work computer. Corporal Rickard has been suspended without pay.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Arrests highlight sheriff's office war on drugs

NASHVILLE — Authorities say recent arrests highlight the local war on drugs. “These are just a few of the countless arrests to come in the near future as we continue to prepare solid investigative cases for prosecution in the state and federal criminal justice system,” said Chief Deputy Brandon Medina of the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
CBS Chicago

Report On Anjanette Young Raid Called For Suspension For Officer Ella French, Who Was Later Shot And Killed; Her Brother Is Furious

CHICAGO (CBS) — The brother of murdered Chicago Police Officer Ella French said he was “flabbergasted” by a report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on the botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young, and he called the report “disgraceful.” In the report released Wednesday, COPA recommended a three-day suspension for French for not wearing a body camera during the wrong raid at Young’s home in February 2019. Officer French was shot and killed in August while conducting a traffic stop in West Englewood. Her brother, Andrew French, asked – where was the respect for his sister? “Being reminded about how much (Young)...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ lawyers shockingly throw blame at firefighters for victim’s death

The latest news to come out from Henry Ruggs III’s court case is a claim from his legal team. According to The Daily Beast’s AJ McDougall, the attorneys of the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, wrote in their court filing that the firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department may be at fault for the death of Tina Tintor, who died in her car after Ruggs crashed into it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

‘Whatever It Is, It’s Not Worth Someone Getting Shot’: Aurora Mothers Seek Justice For Sons Injured, Killed

DENVER, (CBS)- Velma Bankett’s sons 23-year-old Jordan and 26-year-old Elijah took her car to downtown Denver on Nov. 4 to celebrate a friend’s birthday. “They went out to enjoy and just have some fun that’s all,” she said. It’s something they had done dozens of times, but this time she got a call at 1 a.m. from a stranger who told her that her sons had been in a crash. She was confused until Elijah got on the phone. (credit: CBS) Velma said, “He said, ‘Mom… it’s bad. Jordan is bleeding everywhere’ and he said, ‘I don’t know what happened.’” She says they were driving...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy