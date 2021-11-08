Seeking a new opportunity to serve

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After nearly 18 months of work and planning, Alpha Opportunities introduced their new CEO Leslie Scharbrough. Board member Laurel Haroldson addressed the attendees to introduce Scharbrough, started with Alpha Opportunities as the program services director. Haroldson says in eight weeks, Scharbrough jump-started some crucial processes and necessary structure to assure Alpha is in line with its mission and vision. It all began nearly two years ago when Alpha Opportunities hired consultant Dewey Schlittenhart.
