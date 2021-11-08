CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeking a new opportunity to serve

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas there been a moment in your life that defines who you...

restorationnewsmedia.com

newsdakota.com

Alpha Opportunities Introduces New CEO Friday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After nearly 18 months of work and planning, Alpha Opportunities introduced their new CEO Leslie Scharbrough. Board member Laurel Haroldson addressed the attendees to introduce Scharbrough, started with Alpha Opportunities as the program services director. Haroldson says in eight weeks, Scharbrough jump-started some crucial processes and necessary structure to assure Alpha is in line with its mission and vision. It all began nearly two years ago when Alpha Opportunities hired consultant Dewey Schlittenhart.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KTVZ

City of Bend seeking applicants to serve on new Core Area Advisory Board

Core Area Advisory Board members are volunteers, appointed by the Bend Urban Renewal Agency, to make recommendations on the implementation of the Core Area Tax Increment Finance Plan. The Plan identifies a variety of projects and funding source (tax increment) to invest in the area over the next 30 years as it transforms into an urban, mixed-use area where people can live, work, and play. See the map of the Core Area.
BEND, OR
buildingindiana.com

Opportunity Enterprises New Center Receives $750K Boost

On September 8, Opportunity Enterprises held a special press conference announcing the bold plan of a new Respite Center to be built on their Lake Eliza property. This location for the new Respite Center was selected in part because of the available land and its beauty, and also because of greater plans to develop such property providing more services to individuals with disabilities and their families.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wilson Times
restorationnewsmedia.com

Fund teachers, health care in state budget

I am writing to promote an equitable state budget. Medicaid must be expanded to help the working poo... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Child care a barrier to federal aid

If the United States does not have free child care and also a work requirement in order for the Chil... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Community Engagement Initiative draws to a close

OXFORD — After five weeks of in-depth discussions concerning communities as a whole, the Community E... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
OXFORD, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Program helps patients move to speed recovery

SMITHFIELD — After abdominal surgery, Oscar Aycock of Lucama looked forward to the day when he could... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SMITHFIELD, NC
newsdakota.com

Alpha Opportunities Hosting Welcome for New CEO

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In October, Alpha Opportunities Inc. announced the hiring of their new permanent CEO Lesli Scharbrough. “Lesli comes to Alpha Opportunities with a very diverse background,” the business stated in a brief release. “[She] started with Alpha as the Program Services Director and within six weeks has jumpstarted some crucial processes and necessary structure to assure that Alpha is in line with their mission and vision.”
JAMESTOWN, ND

