CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC) And Plus Mutually Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ: HCIC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, announced today that the companies...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (MCAGU) Prices 6M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: MCAGU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Leo Holdings III Corp (LIII) and Local Bounti Announce Upsizing of PIPE Investment by $25 Million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company Local Bounti Corporation ("Local Bounti") and Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE: LIII) ("Leo"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into subscription agreements for an additional $25 million of common stock in a private placement ("PIPE") from new and existing PIPE investors on the same terms as the initial PIPE financing in the previously announced business combination transaction between Local Bounti and Leo on June 18, 2021 (the "Business Combination"). This increases the aggregate amount of expected PIPE proceeds to $150 million. Commitments for the upsized PIPE come from new and existing PIPE investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, BNP Paribas Asset Management Ecosystem Restoration Fund, strategic partner Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited, Scott McNealy, co-founder and former CEO of Sun Microsystems, and affiliates of Leo's sponsor.
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

Exclusive-Data center operator CoreSite fields acquisition interest-sources

(Reuters) - CoreSite Realty Corp, a U.S. data center operator with a market value of more than $8 billion, is working with an investment bank to explore its options after attracting acquisition interest, people familiar with the matter said. CoreSite has been approached by companies that include American Tower Corp...
StreetInsider.com

Meredith (MDP) Announces Anticipated Distribution Date Of The Previously-Announced Spin-Off In Connection With The Gray Merger

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (the "Company" or "Meredith") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the distribution (the "Distribution") of (i) one share of Meredith Holdings Corporation ("New Meredith") common stock for each share of common stock of the Company and (ii) one share of New Meredith class B common stock for each share of class B stock of the Company held of record as of November 19, 2021 (the "Record Date").
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Investment#Trucking Company#Trucking Companies#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Hcic V#Plusdrive
StreetInsider.com

Rue Gilt Groupe (RGG) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rue Gilt Groupe (NASDAQ: RGG) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are the leading premium and luxury off-price eCommerce company in the U.S., delivering a daily curated, high-end shopping experience for our members. We operate primarily through RueLaLa and Gilt (“Rue+Gilt”), two eCommerce destinations that were purpose-built for online and off-price. With over 5,000 premium and luxury brands at prices that often are up to 70% off full-price retail, we have become a trusted online fashion authority that provides a differentiated value proposition for a highly coveted shopping demographic. Since inception, we have transacted over $5.0 billion in gross merchandise value (“GMV”) on our platform.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I Mutually Agree to Terminate Wynn Interactive Business Combination Agreement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts”) and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS.U) (“Austerlitz I”) today announced that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger, which contemplated the combination of Austerlitz I and Wynn Interactive Ltd. (“Wynn Interactive”), a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts. The termination is effective immediately.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

GETT to go Public Through Merger with Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF)

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF), a special purpose acquisition company, and GT Gettaxi Limited (“Gett”), the category-leading corporate Ground ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Biotech Acquisition (BIOT) and Blade Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Proposed merger to create publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cutting-edge treatments for debilitating fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseasesCombined ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
roi-nj.com

OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Partners Bancorp announce merger agreement

OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Partners Bancorp are merging. The two financial institutions jointly announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive agreement in a deal valued at about $186 million, expanding OceanFirst’s footprint into Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and the Washington, D.C., metro area. Under the agreement, the companies said...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Motion Acquisition Corp (MOTN) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with DocGo

Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), a special purpose acquisition company, and its merger partner Ambulnz, Inc., dba DocGo, a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Black Rifle Coffee Company to Go Public via Combination with SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Black Rifle Coffee Company (“Black Rifle Coffee,” “BRCC” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and serve a broad customer base by connecting consumers with great coffee and a unique brand experience, today announced its plan to go public via a business combination with SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA) (“SBEA” or “SilverBox-Engaged”), which is sponsored by SilverBox Capital LLC (“SilverBox Capital”) and Engaged Capital LLC (“Engaged Capital”), who have collaborated to create an alternative asset management platform. Once the proposed transaction is closed, the combined company will be named BRC Inc.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are Discussing Fresh Terms

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") announces that Pharmakure Limited ("Pharmakure") and the Company have mutually agreed to terminate their previously disclosed commercial agreement ("The Agreement") in which GreenBank was to acquire a shareholding in and provide merchant banking services to Pharmakure and now are currently discussing new terms.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

HeartBeam, Inc (BEAT) Prices 2.75M Share IPO at $6/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to bring new capabilities to cardiovascular disease, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,750,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $6.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $6.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years after the issuance date. All units are being offered by HeartBeam, Inc. In addition, HeartBeam, Inc. has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 412,500 shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 412,500 of its common stock, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

U. S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. U. S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.50), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.56). Revenue for the quarter came in at $56.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.95 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Prices Direct $20M Offering at $0.60/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale pursuant to a registered direct offering of ordinary shares. The purchase price of the ordinary shares was $0.60 per share and was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $20 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about November 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy