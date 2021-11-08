Joliet Central High School

On Friday, Oct. 29, the residents of the Town of Joliet learned that Councilman Ira Preshinger died. The Town sent the following message for publication:. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Joliet Town Councilman Ira Preshinger. Ira served on several Committees and special projects throughout his tenure. He provided Joliet a consistent voice during the Carbon County Detention Center proposal, and was instrumental in the recent water tower project. He was an expert in Joliet history and records, and an invaluable source of leadership and assistance to us all. Ira spent the past 10 years giving back to his community, and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Dee Dee, as well as his family and friends. Condolences may be sent through Bob Reed, Joliet Town Bailiff and the Preshinger pastor at Joliet Baptist Church, 605 W. Central, Joliet, MT 59041.”

JOLIET, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO