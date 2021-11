It looks like the trouble just keeps coming for the Millennium Tower in San Francisco. Engineers thought they had a fix for the 58-story leaning structure a few weeks ago. They piledrove massive steel beams into the ground all the way to bedrock to correct the lean. It’s sort of like a dental implant for a skyscraper, but it sounds more like a root canal. So what do you think happened? It tilted even more. A structural engineer is now pleading with them to stop trying to fix it. The public is pleading with them to continue because it is so entertaining to watch.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO