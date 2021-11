An off-duty police officer who was getting a haircut Saturday shot and killed a suspect believed to have been behind a weekend shooting spree in Baltimore which left two dead. According to a statement shared to social media by the Baltimore Police Department, authorities arrived at the scene of a barbershop and "learned that an armed gunman walked into the business and shot and killed" a male barber before an off-duty police officer who was in the business at the time "shot the suspect, killing him."

