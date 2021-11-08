CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson to return to practice, Jets starting quarterback TBD

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson will be back on the practice field this week for the New York Jets. Whether the rookie quarterback returns to the huddle Sunday will be no knee-jerk decision.

Wilson has missed two games with a sprained posterior collateral ligament in his right knee, leaving backup Mike White to start in his place.

Coach Robert Saleh said Monday the team will decide by Wednesday’s practice who will start the home game Sunday against Buffalo.

That way, the starter can get all of the snaps with the first-team offense during preparations. And while there’s a possibility it could be Wilson, it appears likely White will get a third start.

“We’ll see how he is,” Saleh said of Wilson. “We’ll see how it looks, but we’re not in any hurry to rush him back because of the fact that this is a two-to-four-week injury. He’s going into Week 3 and there are a couple of hurdles that he has to pass yet.”

The Jets don’t want to take any unnecessary risks with the No. 2 overall pick, who remains the future of the franchise in the team’s eyes despite his early season struggles and White’s brief success as his fill-in.

Saleh acknowledged the Jets were taking a conservative approach and said the team was “waiting for more updates” on Wilson’s knee leading up to the first practice of the week.

“If he’s not fully healthy,” Saleh said, “it would be irresponsible for us to throw him out there.”

But the coach didn’t hesitate when asked if Wilson will be the starter Sunday if he passes all the medical tests.

“Yeah, if he’s fully healthy, for sure,” Saleh said.

That would appear to end the speculation as to whether the rookie might have to sit behind White even when his knee was healed. But when pressed whether a healthy Wilson would indeed be the starter, regardless of how White plays, Saleh was a bit more evasive when dealing in the hypothetical.

“Can we go day to day on this one?” he said with a smile. “We’ll see.”

Saleh then praised the “heck of a job” White has done, going from never having thrown a pass in a regular-season game to becoming the talk of the league last week.

“Does it mean anything for the future? I don’t know,” Saleh said. “I just know that as it goes day to day and game to game, I just think it’s really cool Mike’s been able to take advantage of this opportunity and lets just see how he does.”

In White’s first NFL start against Cincinnati on Oct. 31, he threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in New York’s 34-31 victory. He was selected the AFC offensive player of the week and his jersey and game ball were sent for display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, after he set the NFL record for completions in a first start with 37.

White started again at Indianapolis last Thursday night, but suffered a bruised nerve in his throwing hand in the first quarter — causing numbness in two of his fingers. He was replaced by veteran Josh Johnson in the Jets’ 45-30 loss. White felt better by the end of the game and should be 100% for practice this week.

“One of the great things of this league is you do have these guys who sometimes come out of nowhere and they get their opportunity and showcase who they are and they show that they belong,” Saleh said. “So I’ve got a great appreciation for what Mike is going through. And I have a lot of respect for his opportunity.”

NOTES: Saleh said RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring) and WR Corey Davis (hip) are on track to practice this week and possibly play against the Bills. Coleman has missed the past three games, while Davis sat out the past two. ... The Jets waived veteran P Thomas Morstead, clearing the way for Braden Mann to return from a sprained left knee. The 35-year-old Morstead was solid filling in for Mann, averaging 48.2 yards on punts and dropping seven kicks inside the opponent’s 20-yard line in seven games. “My time with the Jets has been nothing short of excellent,” Morstead wrote in a post on Twitter. “From the start, I understood this to be an opportunity to fill in for a very talented Braden Mann. Jets fans should be excited about his future and the future of the team and organization.” He added that the Jets’ communication and expectations were “crystal clear,” and he thanked the team.

Related
Buffalo Rumblings

Bills vs. Jets: Mike White will start at quarterback for New Jersey

The Buffalo Bills were supposed to get their first glimpse at New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson this weekend, but that won’t be the case announced Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday. It’ll be Mike White under center when the Bills come to the Meadowlands. It was back...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson Won't Go on IR with Knee Injury; Could Return vs. Bills

The New York Jets remain optimistic about rookie quarterback Zach Wilson's status for their Week 10 clash with the Buffalo Bills, according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes. Because of that, New York reportedly won't yet place Wilson on injured reserve because of his knee injury. This article will be updated...
NFL
chatsports.com

Robert Saleh declines to guarantee that Zach Wilson will start upon return

It’s not a season of New York Jets football without some quarterback controversy – and this is one of the most (if not the most) intriguing in-season debates that the team has hosted at the position in a long, long time. When Zach Wilson yielded the starting quarterback job to...
NFL
State
Ohio State
chatsports.com

Jets quarterback controversy? Mike White sends a message to Zach Wilson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- With a big smile, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh declared Mike White will start Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. Easiest quarterback decision ever. The next one will be more complicated, even though it doesn't have to be. The unheralded White, on the roster bubble...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Jets GM Addresses Quarterback Situation

On the heels of Mike White‘s 400-yard debut which keyed a Jets upset win over the Bengals, Robert Saleh did not shoot down the possibility of White pushing Zach Wilson for the starting job once the prized rookie returned from injury. The first-year coach said postgame the team would go...
NFL
seattlepi.com

Wilson watching Jets' offensive success could help in return

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson got to immediately experience life in the NFL: big plays mixed with bad mistakes and some frustrating losses. A knee injury then forced the New York Jets rookie quarterback to sit a few games — and watch how things might be for him when he returns.
NFL
thejetpress.com

NY Jets: Game-by-game breakdown of Zach Wilson's first 6 starts

Well, here we are. Time to make a conclusion about Zach Wilson's first six games. And to be honest, I don't think there is one to be made. Looking at the positives for Wilson, the rookie showed big-play ability and poise, as he threw many sharp medium and deep balls and mounted a few comebacks.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson takes important step in return from injury for Jets

Although the New York Jets won’t be making the playoffs this year, the team received some good news on Monday. After sitting a few games due to injury, it sounds like rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be making his return soon. Well, sort of. According to Ian Rapoport, “Zach Wilson...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets won't rush Zach Wilson back, will name starting QB on Wednesday

Zach Wilson might have to wait another week to make his return to the field. Wilson suffered a sprained PCL against the Patriots in Week 7 and was given a 2-4 week timetable to recover from the injury. The rookie quarterback is expected to practice this week and will start against the Bills if he’s fully healthy, but he still has hurdles still to clear before he gets the green light.
NFL
chatsports.com

Mike White to Start at QB for Jets in Week 10 vs. Bills as Zach Wilson Rehabs Injury

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Mike White will start at quarterback for the third consecutive week when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has missed the past two weeks with a sprained PCL in his knee, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the Jets are going with White as the starter again this week so Wilson can take more time to recover.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' Zach Wilson 'definitely' not worried about potentially losing starting job to Mike White

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson isn’t sweating the fact that, at least for now, he’s not the team’s starter. The Jets confirmed Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday against Buffalo, citing the fact that Wilson’s sprained right knee is not fully healthy. Still, it’s hard to see it as anything but a demotion for Wilson, with White becoming a fan favorite after replacing the injured rookie.
NFL
ABC13 Houston

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: 1-32 poll, plus one bold second-half prediction for each team

We've officially hit the midpoint of the longest season in NFL history, but instead of looking back at what's been done, the NFL Power Rankings are looking ahead and making strong predictions for what's to come. With help from our NFL Nation writers, we're laying our reputations on the line and forecasting the future with impeccable accuracy (fingers crossed).
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

