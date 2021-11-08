Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville stand up for veterans on Nov. 11

It’s time to play “name that park” in Avon. City officials are asking residents to help name the new park located west of Veterans Memorial Park, 39115 Detroit Road. “While the property connects to Veterans Memorial Park via walking trails, there is a separate entrance off Detroit Road (next to Thomson Gardens) to this specific area,” said Clare Harasimchuk, Avon recreation coordinator in an email. “When you enter the space, it has a completely different feel than Veterans Memorial Park with all its sports fields. The new park is being developed to maintain and enhance the natural beauty of the four acre spring-fed pond that is a highlight of the property. Therefore, we felt it needed its own name.”

AVON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO