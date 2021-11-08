EXCLUSIVE: The pair behind international content analysis company Tape Consultancy are turning their hands to production. John Peek and Paul Youngbluth, who together ran Tape for nearly four decades, have teamed with LA-based producer Hugh Wright and business development exec Ben Philpott to launch Excitable Media. Peek and Youngbluth are regulars at festivals and markets around the world, and previously worked with broadcasters, producers and distributors to analyse, develop and sell content for specific audiences, and are known as international experts in U.S. programs. They sold a majority stake Tape to French TV analyst firm Mediametrie/Glance in 2016 and later exited the business. Wright is...

BUSINESS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO