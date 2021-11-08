How to protect your money and info while shopping online

We’re all still living with a lot of craziness with ongoing COVID concerns and now supply chain issues forewarning of possible shortages in retail stores. With concerns about that ‘bike for Billy’ never making it to a retail store, many of you may join the online shopping experience that resulted in 2 billion goods and services purchased via computers in 2020. There are some real benefits to using your computer — you can shop anytime (even in your pajamas); you can find and compare products quickly and save the time of running out to a retail store; you might find better product selection and, if you order soon, you may avoid that “out of stock” concern. Additionally you might be part of the 44% of Americans who use a browser extension, such as Honey or Pricescout, to get coupons and product comparisons.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO