CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘He was absolutely wonderful’: Fatal construction accident in Chili shakes community

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXDcI_0cqZF6co00

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A heartbreaking loss of life in the Rochester community. Police say 56-year-old Robert Fallone Jr. was killed in a construction accident Sunday morning.

News 8 set out on Monday to learn more about his life, and his impact in the community.

Neighbors, who declined to go on camera, told News 8’s Eriketa Cost he was very involved in the community. He loved to build houses, was a dentist, a business owner and friend.

“Painful, painful,” said Bernie Iacovangelo describing the moment he heard the news. Iacovangelo, a Monroe County GOP chairman and member of the building community says he knew Fallone his whole life.

“You know I used to tell my kids, the problem with an accident, it takes a second to change everyone’s lives you can’t undo it,” he said.

Police say Fallone, and another man of a private contractor were working on a piece of property at Bellaqua Estates Drive in Chili. They say the two were digging a 15 foot trench, to access an underground sewer — when it caved in on Fallone, taking his life.

Iacovangelo wasn’t super close with Fallone due to their 20 year age gap. But he’s known him his whole life — in the professional world, and in personal circles.

Both of their families actually came over to America from the same city in Italy.

“For me he was an absolutely wonderful, positive, happy, smiling, warm, pleasant guy, always was,” said Iacovangelo.

Grant Malone, president of Rochester Building and Construction Trades Council says he’s been in construction almost 40 years — and unfortunately — has seen incidents similar to this one.

“A lot of them you might not hear about unless it’s a fatality, but this happens on a weekly basis, maybe not a fatality level but still having same issues no doubt about it,” said Malone.

For people who knew him, like Iacovangelo, Fallone is remembered as someone with an endless stream of ideas; someone who wanted to serve his community.

“One of those people that have a view towards what could be,” said Iacovangelo. “Absolutely great visionary.”

Fallone was also a member of Rochester Home Builder’s Association. The CEO Rick Herman tells News 8 he comes from a whole family of builders — his father, brother, cousin. Fallone also owned a dental practice in Rochester, and a hotel and restaurant, called “The Inn on Broadway”.

The investigation is ongoing with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

OSHA is conducting an independent investigation as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

RFD investigating fire on Santee Street, cat dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A cat has died after a morning house fire Sunday in Rochester on Santee Street, Rochester firefighters say. Crews with the Rochester Fire Department arrived to the scene shortly before 4:30 a.m. The RFD says the three-family structure and that all three apartments were occupied when the fire broke out. There […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating shooting on Driving Park Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening on Driving Park Avenue near Tacoma Street. Officers say the victim is a 29-year-old man from Rochester and that he was shot at least one time in his lower body. AMR took the victim to URMC. The victim’s injuries […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chili, NY
Crime & Safety
Chili, NY
Accidents
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Chili, NY
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Man recovering from shooting on Durnan Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight Sunday on Durnan Street near Carter Street in Rochester. Officers say a 28-year-old man from Rochester had been shot in his lower body. A private vehicle took the victim to Rochester General Hospital prior to officers’ arrival to the scene. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Accident#News 8#Eriketa Cost#Gop#Eriketacost Tv
News 8 WROC

Rochester man recovering from stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to a stabbing that took place Friday evening on Garson Avenue near Fraser Street in Rochester. Upon their arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man from Rochester who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body. AMR transported the victim to an area […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigating fatal shooting near Athens Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to a shooting Saturday evening in the area of Athens Street and Harris Street. Upon their arrival, officers located a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times. Officers say the victim is a city resident. AMR transported the victim to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Canandaigua man arrested for fatal October hit-and-run

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Canandaigua Police Department have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection to a fatal crash that took the life of a man who was operating his scooter on South Main Street on October 23. On Saturday afternoon, the CPD arrested Todd Smith of Canandaigua and charged him with Vehicular […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man fatally shot outside Rochester pub

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a man has died as a result of a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in the parking lot of the Black Bear Pub in Rochester at around 2 a.m. Officers believe the victim is in his 30s and he was shot multiple times in his […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating double shooting in parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on West Avenue near Gardiner Avenue. The first victim is a man in his late 30s. He was taken to URMC where he remains in critical condition. His injuries are life-threatening. As officers were at the scene of the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy