CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals bring back LHP McFarland on $2.5M, 1-year deal

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7787_0cqZExuv00
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher T.J. McFarland throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Left-handed reliever McFarland became the first of this year's major league free agents to reach an agreement, getting a one-year contract to stay with the Cardinals. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Left-handed reliever T.J. McFarland became the first of this year’s major league free agents to reach an agreement, getting a $2.5 million, one-year contract to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals.

McFarland can earn an additional $500,000 for games pitched: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60.

He stabilized the Cardinals’ bullpen down the stretch after signing as a free agent July 1 for a deal that paid $1 million while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors.

The 32-year-old was 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in 38 games and 38 2/3 innings.

The nine-year major league veteran began 2021 at Triple-A with Washington but was granted his release June 29.

St. Louis’ 3.47 bullpen ERA in the second half of the season ranked eighth in the majors. With McFarland back, free agent lefty Andrew Miller is the only critical piece from that group not lined up to return in 2022.

___

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Cardinals re-sign lefty reliever McFarland

(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals got off to a fast start to the off-season Monday, announcing they have brought back a key relief pitcher from last year's club. The team announced that it has reached an agreement with veteran reliever T.J. McFarland on a contract for the 2022 season. The left-handed groundball specialist joined the St. Louis roster mid-season in 2021 as the Cardinals sought capable help to stabilize a struggling bullpen unit.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Tigers officially become free agents

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is officially in the books and for the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions. The conclusion of the 2021 season brings the start of the offseason, including free agency. On Wednesday, four Detroit Tigers officially became free agents. Those...
NFL
FanSided

This Phillies-Yankees trade proposal is absurd

Could the Phillies trade Aaron Nola to the Yankees for Joey Gallo?. Buckle up, Phillies fans, because the offseason just went from zero to sixty with this outrageous trade proposal. On Monday morning, NJ.com suggested that the New York Yankees should send Joey Gallo to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhp#Free Agents#Lhp Mcfarland#Ap#The St Louis Cardinals#Era#Triple A
FanSided

3 Free agents the Philadelphia Phillies should be afraid to acquire

After their first winning season since 2011, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make moves this offseason. They absolutely should; every year that they don’t go all in is a year wasted on Bryce Harper‘s mega-contract. But when the Phillies decide to go shopping, they should not throw caution to...
NFL
The Spun

Reds, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Offseason Trade

The MLB offseason officially began today, and we’ve already got one trade on the books. The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds have struck a deal involving catcher Tucker Barnhart. Barnhart, a two-time Gold Glove winner, is headed to Detroit in exchange for minor league infielder Nick Quintana. The 30-year-old Barnhart...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Brewers: MLB Insider Picks Milwaukee To Land Rival Free Agent Slugger

It wouldn’t be an MLB season without free agency rumors before the World Series even starts. Although the Brewers being brought up this early is unusual. Jon Heyman over at MLB network appeared on a segment where he broke down where 13 free agents might end up. The Milwaukee Brewers were mentioned in that list.
NFL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to surprising Cubs addition and Reds subtraction

The Chicago Cubs made a rather stunning move on Friday. Not as much stunning that they made the move once it became available, but more stunning that the opportunity was available at all. Chicago claimed left-handed starting pitcher Wade Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Nobody saw this one...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Open To Blockbuster Free Agency Move

The New York Yankees are reportedly looking to make some big-time moves this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees are currently involved in discussions with five “big” shortstops and are willing to exceed the luxury tax threshold in order to make a deal. With Gleyber Torres...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

648K+
Followers
346K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy