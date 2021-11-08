CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Vector: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) _ Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Monday reported net income of $48.9 million in...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

MySanAntonio

Prudential Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) on Friday reported profit of $2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. The bank holding company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Mexco Energy reports net income of over $1 million

Midland-based Mexco Energy Corp. reported net income of $1.103 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2021. This compares to a net loss of $341,640, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2020. Operating revenues were $2,817,679...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks To Watch: CNX Resources Corp Sees RS Rating Rise To 83

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, with an increase from 76 to 83. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This unique rating measures technical performance by showing...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) sank 0.27% to $3,472.50 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $300.58 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) sank 0.23% to $284.65 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $11.00 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

5 Sales and Marketing SaaS Solutions That Will Empower Franchise Owners

Franchise revenue and growth are alive and well, defying dire predictions that the pandemic would kill business growth. According to Statista, more than 760,000 unique franchise locations exist in the United States alone, generating more than $780 billion in economic output and employing 8 million people. The most popular of...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Recent IPO Stock to Keep on Your Radar

The apparel market represents the largest category in the e-commerce industry. And resale happens to be the fastest-growing segment of the apparel market. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) has created one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' clothing. After going public earlier this year, the stock price sits 36%...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.22% to $46.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.78 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Used Car Sales Platform Shift Reports Record Q3 Revenue

Business is booming for the used car marketplace Shift while the automotive industry as a whole struggles with demand and supply chain issues stemming from the global semiconductor shortage. Co-CEO and co-founder George Arison joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the company's stellar Q3 earnings and how it was able to meet demand.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Data Center REITs: A Guide for Investors

Many investors find real estate investment trusts (REITs) to be a solid investment choice. These companies can provide passive income and long-term growth, without the typical requirements of owning property. One subset of this real estate investment sector has led the … Continue reading → The post Data Center REITs: A Guide for Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

