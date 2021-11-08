CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unvaxxed ‘General Hospital’ Star Bounced—After Posting Anti-Trans Meme

 5 days ago
General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher has been bounced from the soap after balking at a COVID-19 vaccine and pissing off his castmates by posting an anti-trans meme on his Instagram, according to The Hollywood...

MovieWeb

General Hospital Star Responds After Getting Fired for Sharing Controversial Meme

The long-running ABC daytime drama General Hospital is down one major cast member due to controversial posts on social media. In this day and age, this story is nothing new, as celebrities seem to be regularly finding themselves facing backlash for some of the things they post online. While this has led to some famous folks being more careful with what they post or outright leaving social media altogether, actor Ingo Rademacher may not have gotten the memo.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Steve Burton Breaks Silence Amid 'General Hospital' Exit Rumors [Watch Video]

Steve Burton shared an update about his upcoming events amid rumors that he is leaving "General Hospital." Burton uploaded a video on Instagram Wednesday to invite his fans to his event in Syracuse on Dec. 10. He shot the short clip on the set of "General Hospital," as shown in the background. He was also wearing his character Jason Morgan's trademark black t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
soapoperanetwork.com

‘General Hospital’ Cast Members Show Support for Co-Star Cassandra James and Trans Community

While representatives at ABC, Disney and “General Hospital” have yet to comment on the reported exit of actor Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) over allegedly not complying with a vaccine mandate that went into effect on November 1, 2021, some of his co-stars are speaking out in response to his sharing a transphobic post on his Instagram story on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
State
Virginia State
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Intriguing Big Cast Addition: Who Will He Play?

New General Hospital spoilers suggest a popular There seems opera veteran has joined the cast. As fans take in this news, everybody is wondering who he might portray. The rumor is that actor Trevor St. John has joined the General Hospital cast. As his IMDb page reveals, St. John has been acting for many years, both in film and television projects. He popped up in films such as Crimson Tide and The Bourne Ultimatum, although he is probably most recognized for the years he was on One Life to Live. Since OLTL ended, he’s done quite a few other projects, including the Roswell, New Mexico series, a reboot of the former WB hit Roswell.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Winsome Sears
Person
Ingo Rademacher
Deadline

‘General Hospital’s Ingo Rademacher Apologizes To Transgender Co-Star, Calls Cassandra James “Absolutely Gorgeous”: “I Don’t Think A Transphobic Man Would Say That” – Update

UPDATE, with Rademacher response General Hospital‘s Ingo Rademacher has apologized for not crossing out the word “dude” when he re-posted a tweet from a conservative commentator in which the word was used in reference to Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health. In a new Instagram video, Rademacher, who might have already exited the soap, addresses a report in Deadline today that two of his General Hospital co-stars, including trans actor Cassandra James, had issued strong condemnations of Rademacher’s Instagram post over the weekend that copied a tweet in which a conservative podcaster labeled Levine a “dude.” The original tweet from...
ENTERTAINMENT
#General Hospital#Abc#Black Republican#Clowntown
TVShowsAce

‘GH’ Cast Pushes Back Against Co-Star’s Controversial Social Media Post

A weekend social media post has many General Hospital cast members bonding together in support of one of their own. On Sunday, Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) shared a post to his Instagram stories that quickly sparked a fair amount of chaos. Some General Hospital cast members tend to keep their distance from anything controversial a co-worker of theirs does. In this case, however, several clearly felt the need to step up and speak out.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Chaos: Ingo Rademacher’s Instagram Wreaks Havoc

The latest social media posts by some General Hospital cast members signal tensions rising among the typically tight-knit GH family. It appears Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) is at the center of this, and it’s a multi-issue situation. Spoilers suggest Rademacher has departed General Hospital, and these posts certainly seem to signal that to be the case.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ingo Rademacher Out at ‘General Hospital’ After Refusing to Comply With Vaccine Mandate

Longtime “General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher is out at the long-running ABC soap opera because he declined to comply with the production’s vaccine mandate. His last episode is scheduled to air on Nov. 22, Variety confirmed. News of his departure comes amid backlash to a transphobic meme and anti-vax sentiment he posted on social media Sunday. Rademacher has played the character Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the daytime medical drama since 1996 and has been a regular on the show for 25 of its 59 seasons. The anti-trans meme shared by Rademacher on his Instagram account was a photo of recently elected Virginia lieutenant governor...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

“General Hospital” “Jax” Actor May Be Out Over Anti-Vax Stance, Star Steve Burton Rumored to Be Leaving Also

There’s an internal cliffhanger going on at ABC’s soap “General Hospital.” Two stars of the show may be on their way out. Most likely to go is Australian Ingo Rademacher, who has been a vocal anti-vaccine advocate on Instagram. He is not vaccinated, doesn’t believe in it, and has not retreated from his position.On August 20th, when word got out about his feelings, Rademacher posted a video to Instagram in which he called his fans “Bigots” and “morons” for criticizing him. I said then that I thought he’d be fired.
TV & VIDEOS
soapsindepth.com

Parry Shen Trolls His GENERAL HOSPITAL Haters and It’s Hilarious!

Anyone who follows GENERAL HOSPITAL actor Parry Shen (Brad) on social media knows what a fantastic sense of humor the guy has. And he also enjoys poking fun at Brad’s haters online. “Trolling,” he laughed on Instagram. “One of my favorite pastimes.”. Since his introduction back in May 2013, Brad...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Digging Grave Deeper, “General Hospital” Actor Apologizes for Transphobic Post, Attacks “the Left,” Says Nothing About 4 Star Admiral

“General Hospital” star is so full of himself, it’s great. He just keeps digging his grave deeper. In this new Insta post, Rademacher sort of apologizes to actress Cassandra James for his transphobic post, attacks “the left,” but doesn’t mention that he called a four star Admiral who is a transgender woman “a dude.” He doesn’t say Admiral Rachel Levine’s name once.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Ingo Rademacher Out of 'General Hospital' After Sharing Anti-Transgender Meme

AceShowbiz - U.S. soap star Ingo Rademacher is to exit "General Hospital" after his castmates turned on him for resharing a transphobic meme on social media. The actor, who has played Jasper Jacks on the show for 25 years, will make his final appearance on November 22. One of the cast members who called him out was Cassandra James, who is transgender.
CELEBRITIES
