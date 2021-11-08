CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walk Across This Swinging Bridge For A Gorgeous View Of New Jersey’s Fall Colors

Fall is here in New Jersey and the leaves are changing! Of course, it feels like there is only a short window where you can really admire the color explosion occurring in the trees, which means you’ll want to maximize your time by visiting the prettiest spots to see the leaves. One spot in particular we love is a swinging bridge in Princeton, New Jersey that makes for a picture-perfect moment.

The postdoctoral research center Institute for Advanced Study is home to some of the most naturally beautiful spots in New Jersey, so it's well worth a visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q11Ei_0cqZEA6g00
Richard Reasoner/AllTrails
This 300-acre preserve is also home to a fun feature that makes for a picture-perfect mini adventure.

Take a hike on these gorgeous grounds and it's likely you'll come across a gorgeous swinging bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SvLi_0cqZEA6g00
Elizabeth Ann Klein/AllTrails
It hangs over Stony Brook Creek and is safe to cross.

As you can see, it's positively surrounded by lush greenery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSInN_0cqZEA6g00
Elizabeth Ann Klein/AllTrails
That makes for a nice crossing in the summer, but all that foliage promises a fall surprise.

We definitely encourage you to visit the swinging bridge during the fall, when the colorful changing leaves surround it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nq4XN_0cqZEA6g00
Theresa Aquino/AllTrails
It makes for a picture-perfect moment!

We can't think of a better place to admire the changing leaves in New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFtYQ_0cqZEA6g00
Theresa Aquino/AllTrails
The reflection in the water adds a nice touch, too.

The whole area is a really great spot for fall foliage. Take the time to wander around the Institute's massive grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20kfuV_0cqZEA6g00
Richard Reasoner/AllTrails
There are some great hiking trails here!

But if you can’t make it to this swinging bridge until winter or the warmer months, don’t worry. Regardless of the season, this is a very pretty bridge to visit.

