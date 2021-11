For the last six weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have played good football; winning football despite having a few bounces go against them in each contest. They managed to overcome and make sure that things went right when it mattered. In their embarrassing 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Cowboys had pretty much nothing go right and looked like one of the worst teams in the league for much of the Week 9 contest.

