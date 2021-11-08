CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocates Apply Pressure On Mayor-Elect Adams As New Report Shows 101,000 City Students Experience Homelessness

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas
CBS New York
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report finds for the sixth year in a row more than 100,000 students in New York City’s public schools experienced homelessness .

Now, a coalition of advocacy organizations are calling on Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take more aggressive steps to address the problem, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday.

The Bronx continues to have the highest concentration of homeless students, according to a new report from Advocates for Children.

Across the city, there were more than 101,000 students last school year, alone.

“Educational supports for students need to be overhauled,” said Jennifer Pringle, project director for Advocates for Children.

According to the report, in District 9, which includes Grand Concourse , Morrisania and Tremont , more than 1 out of every 5 students experienced homelessness. That includes living in shelters, temporary housing with family and friends, or living on the street.

All create barriers to achievement.

“The first two weeks of school, he wasn’t in,” one parent said. “There wasn’t anybody available to take him on the bus.”

The mother from a shelter asked not to be identified, but shared hardships of navigating the school system to get services for her 12-year-old son with special needs.

“I have my kid’s health issues, my health issues, housing, school. It’s just all piling up,” the mother said.

When asked about concerns, the city points to the slight decrease in the number of homeless students in recent years, and efforts to nearly double the number of staff serving students in shelters.

“We send in tutors, we send in specialized help, social workers to the shelters. We’ve got to go an extra mile to give those kids the education they deserve,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

But a coalition of 40 advocacy groups is calling on Mayor-elect Adams to do more, including improving WiFi access in shelters, increasing access to early childhood education, and placing families in shelters closer to where children attend school.

“We know what some of the answers are, but do we have the collective will to get the funding, support and policies in place to really have a system-wide impact?” Pringle said.

Advocates say the Department of Education can’t do it alone.

Adams is currently out of the country, but in a statement his spokesperson said, “Eric has continually cited this shocking statistic as a call to action for New York to overhaul its approach to homelessness, and to prioritize investments in affordable housing and services. As a person who was housing insecure as a young man, Eric is very aware of the dangers and trauma of homelessness, especially on children.”

Activists March Through New York To Call For Passage Of Climate And Community Investment Act

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Climate activists marched to Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s office Saturday, demanding the passage of the Climate and Community Investment Act. Community leaders and environmental organizations walked from Times Square with handmade signs and a marching band. Some lied on the streets, chanting and singing. “Climate justice is justice, and the people who are affected by not having climate justice right now are the people who are always affected, who are always affected by lack of health care, lack of education, by over-policing — Black and brown communities, communities of more color, working class communities,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. The legislation would generate $15 billion a year from corporate polluters to create green jobs and invest in communities most impacted by climate change.
Gov. Hochul Announces New York’s Mass COVID Vaccination Sites Open To Children 5-11

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten of New York’s state mass COVID vaccination sites are open to children 5 to 11 years old, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. So far, more than 50,000 children in the state received at least one shot since the CDC approved Pfizer’s vaccine for the age group, according to the governor’s office. “Since this 5 to 11 year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I’m directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest...
Officials Condemn Antisemitic Hate Speech At Haverstraw Planning Board Meeting

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Hate reared its ugly head this week at a public meeting in Rockland County. It happened during a hearing over a proposed synagogue on Riverglen Drive in Haverstraw, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. A planning board meeting at Haverstraw Town Hall turned chaotic Wednesday night when Nick Colella, 45, went off on a hateful tirade against the Orthodox Jewish community. The remarks were akin to what one might read on social media. But these were said out loud. “Certain sect of people tend to walk in the street, and nobody is wearing any reflective gear. So if I run one...
New Push To Take On Maternal Health Inequities: ‘It’s Time To Put An End To The Maternal Health Crisis’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Healthcare inequities put more Black mothers at risk of death. Now there’s a new push at the federal level to change the trend. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, for emergency physician Dr. Sandra Scott, Black maternal health is personal. Her son was born 15 weeks early. “I was able to get the resources I needed to make decisions I needed to make around my child’s healthcare, but I’m imagining the people who didn’t have those resources,” Scott said. Black babies are more likely than any group to be born premature, and Black mothers are 2.5 times more likely than...
Gov. Hochul: 100,000 COVID Vaccines Administered In New York In 24 Hours

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York hit another milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kathy Hochul says 100,000 COVID vaccines were administered in just the last 24 hours. This comes as children ages 5-11 continue to get vaccinated across the state. RELATED STORY: ‘COVID-19 Vaccines + Kids Town Hall’ Answers Your Questions On CBSN New York Tuesday, the governor announced that 75% of all New Yorkers have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Long Island Rep. Andrew Garbarino Receives Death Threats After Voting In Favor Of Infrastructure Bill

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are on alert around the home and district offices of a Long Island congressman. Andrew Garbarino replaced Peter King last year as U.S. representative, and now, Garbarino is the focus of vitriol and backlash after the Republican voted in favor of the nation’s infrastructure bill. Massapequa Park residents are abuzz over the stepped-up patrols outside Garbarino’s offices. “We have received death threats. A specific person called the office and said they were going to kill me. We’ve also had people visiting the office, making scenes, banging on doors,” Garbarino said. Police arrested a retired Long Island Rail Road...
75% Of All New Yorkers Are At Least Partially Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Gov. Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State has hit another COVID vaccination milestone. Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 75% of all New Yorkers have now received at least one dose. NEWS: We hit a milestone! 75% of all New Yorkers have rolled up their sleeves and gotten at least one vaccine dose. If you haven't gotten your first dose yet, #GetVaccinated as soon as you can. Let’s hit 80% next, New York! pic.twitter.com/Lk1EpDJHwY — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 9, 2021 The governor says the next goal is to cross 80%. The state hit the milestone just days after vaccines were approved for children ages 5-11.
CBS2 To Air Special Presentation ‘COVID-19: Our Children, Our Future’ Wednesday At 5:15 P.M.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – From getting their first doses to adults getting boosters, CBS2 is taking an in-depth look at vaccines, answering questions and separating fact from fiction. Join us Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 5:15 p.m. for a special report “COVID-19: Our Children, Our Future.” You can watch on CBS2 and on CBSN New York. And, in case you missed it, watch our COVID-19 Vaccines + Kids Town Hall. You can find that full discussion in the video above. CBS2 put together a panel of doctors and infectious disease experts to answer questions submitted by parents and guardians. Click here for additional COVID-19 resources, including vaccine information and more. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
Homeless Shelter Opens Near Midtown’s ‘Billionaires’ Row’ Despite Protests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite legal challenges and protests, a homeless shelter has opened near Midtown‘s so-called Billionaires’ Row. The shelter opened Friday on West 58th Street in the former Park Savoy hotel. It will provide services for those who are employed or actively seeking employment. Opponents had cited issues including building safety and quality of life. A spokesperson for the Department of Social Services and Homeless Services says security will be provided on site around the clock.
Jack Ciattarelli Concedes New Jersey Governor’s Race To Phil Murphy

RARITAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Republican Jack Ciattarelli has officially conceded the New Jersey governor’s race to Gov. Phil Murphy. “I called Gov. Murphy earlier today and congratulated him on his reelection and wished him well in serving the people of New Jersey,” he said Friday. Ciattarelli addressed supporters in his hometown of Raritan. “The campaign trail only reaffirmed that the people of New Jersey are among the most decent and hardworking in the country. They are also the most frustrated, for the state they love, the state I love is broken,” he said. “I do not see the result of this election as failure....
New York City Veterans Day Parade Returns In-Person For 1st Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City hosted its first Veterans Day Parade in two years on Thursday. Roughly 200 marching units, including bands, floats and vintage vehicles, marched up Fifth Avenue from 29th Street to 45th Street. CBS2’s John Dias caught up with the grand marshal ahead of time. Kevin Carrick is from the Long Island town of Riverhead, and served for more than two decades rescuing people in combat. He said being grand marshal was an honor. VETERANS DAY: A honor to interview the Grand Marshal of this years NYC Veterans Day Parade. It’s the biggest Veterans Day event in the...
Sen. Nicholas Scutari To Replace Steve Sweeney As New Jersey Senate President

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Democrats in the New Jersey Senate have picked state Sen. Nicholas Scutari to be their new leader. Scutari will replace current senate president Steve Sweeney, who lost his reelection. Sweeney conceded the election this week to his Republican newcomer challenger, truck driver Ed Durr. Sweeney, who served for 12 years, has been the state’s longest serving senate president.
COVID Outbreak Closes Village Academy, 2nd Queens School This Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second Queens school closed Thursday because of a coronavirus outbreak. Village Academy in Far Rockaway will be closed from Nov. 11 to 20. Students will switch to remote learning until they return on Monday, November 22. “We do not hesitate to take action to keep school communities safe and our multi-layered approach to safety has kept our positivity rate extremely low at 0.19 percent. All staff at DOE are vaccinated and all students at Village Academy have access to a device to ensure live, continuous learning,” a Department of Education spokesperson told CBS2. The DOE said this is the third school shutdown this year. PS 166 in Astoria is closed for 10 days following another outbreak. PS 79 in East Harlem also shut down days after the school year started. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
