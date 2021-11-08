CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Met lefty Feliciano, led MLB 3 times in games, dies at 45

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, who pitched so often he earned the nickname “Perpetual Pedro,” has died. He was 45. Friends and former teammates told the Mets that Feliciano was found dead in his sleep Monday at home in Puerto Rico. The left-hander...

The Mets waived him and then re-claimed him off waivers from Detroit that winter, and Feliciano debuted in 2003 with the Mets. He appeared in 484 games but pitched just 383 2/3 innings as one of the quintessential LOOGYs in MLB.
