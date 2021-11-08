CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M custodian suffering from heart failure asking for community's help

By Joel Leal
 5 days ago
A College Station family is asking for the community's help after medical bills have left them facing eviction.

Melvin Floyd is a custodial crew leader of seven years at Texas A&M University. While Floyd was working a shift on Thursday, Oct. 14, according to his friends, he began sweating and expressed chest pains and shortness of breath.

Upon medical examination, doctors informed Floyd that he was suffering from late-stage heart failure.

Melvin was eventually life-flighted to Houston's Medical Center for open-heart surgery after his condition began to severely worsen. He was then informed that the surgery could not be performed until he was under temporary insurance.

After purchasing the insurance though, Melvin was informed that he would still need to wait another 30 days until the insurance kicked in.

Melvin is currently on bed rest at home with his surgery scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Floyd's family said that between his life-saving medications, the trip to the Houston medical center, and his medical bills, they are now facing eviction.

They have since launched a GoFundme.

To make a donation today, click here .

Sue Bertrand
5d ago

This is unbelievable. With everything going on in this country today mainly illegals getting free health care not to mention a big payday an this US citizen can’t even get a much needed surgery to save his life. Something needs to change quickly.

Evangelists Rosita Briley
5d ago

Praying For You & Your Family!!! Truly I understand just had open heart surgery myself. Gods speedy recovery

