Mayoral runoff candidates face off in forum with 3 weeks left in race

ATLANTA — The remaining two candidates in the Atlanta mayor’s race faced off in a forum Monday night.

Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens are making their cases ahead of the runoff election later this month. We saw a rough and tumble campaign in the last couple of weeks of the general election.

This time, with three weeks to go, both candidates told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that they’re going to focus on their messaging.

The Fulton County Board of Elections officially certified the Atlanta mayoral election Monday morning.

Outgoing elections director Richard Barron said the Nov. 2 election was one of the best run ever.

“With regard to the election, I would say it was one of our smoothest elections we’ve ever had,” Barron said.

Just minutes after that official certification, Andre Dickens was on the steps of Atlanta City Hall touting his endorsements, including from former mayor Shirley Franklin.

Dickens promised to run a positive campaign and remain focused on convincing Atlantans he’s the best one for the job.

“What I’m going to demonstrate is that there’s a leader that’s ready to look at these issues and provide solutions. So that’s what I’m going to be talking about. That will be the tone and tenor of the last few weeks.”

Felicia Moore also touted her list of endorsements, including from Savannah’s current mayor Van Johnson.

She believes the campaign will come down to who Atlantans believe has the most experience to run the city.

“We’re going into this with a lot of momentum,” Moore said. “My message is going to be, I’m day one ready. I’m going to talk about the things that are different, and my breadth of experience that, quite frankly, my opponent does not have.”

Election Day is Nov. 30. Early voting begins Nov. 17.

©2021 Cox Media Group