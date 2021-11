It has never been more expensive to be a renter in Richmond. In back-to-back years, the Richmond metro area has logged record-breaking rises in the cost of market rate rents at apartment complexes, according to data tracked by CoStar, the commercial and residential real estate analytics firm. At the start of January 2020, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit was $1,050. For a two bedroom, it was $1,130. This month, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment reached $1,195. For a two-bedroom, the average was $1,340.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO