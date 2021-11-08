CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Polish luge athlete injured in crash on Olympic track

By TownLift // Associated Press
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gdphn_0cqZBQo100

BEIJING, China — Polish luge officials said a malfunction at the sliding track built for this winter’s Beijing Olympics caused one of its top athletes to crash and sustain a serious injury on Monday.

Mateusz Sochowicz fractured a kneecap in the crash at the track in Yanqing, China, the Polish team said. He also had cuts and bruises, and it’s not known if he can return this season.

Sochowicz was on a training run and crashed into a barrier that should have been open when a sled is in the track, according to a release from the Polish Toboggan Sports Association.

It is a safety requirement at all tracks that, before a sled is given the green light to start a run, personnel have ensured that the entire chute is cleared of obstructions. It was not known Monday what caused the barrier to be in Sochowicz’s way.

“I am alive and I am well,” Sochowicz, who finished 20th overall in last season’s World Cup standings, wrote on Facebook. “Thank you all for your really great support.”

Sochowicz said he would have more to say about the crash Tuesday. The International Luge Federation called it a “training accident” and was still planning to have training sessions continue on the Yanqing track Tuesday.

It’s unlikely that, even if Sochowicz had seen the barrier, he would have had enough time to react and somehow avoid the crash.

Skeleton and bobsled athletes from around the world spent a couple weeks at the track last month, almost all of them seeing the facility for the first time. Luge athletes arrived in China last week for a couple weeks of training, and they will open their World Cup season there later this month.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

USA Luge: The mental track to Olympic podium dreams

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Winter Olympics provide the biggest stage for athletes around the world – especially those who compete in niche sports. A chance at Olympic glory can weigh heavily on the mindset of competitors. It all starts at the start. “The moment before I go is one...
LAKE PLACID, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Olympian turns to Utica to recruit luge athletes

The world has gone through a lot of changes in the last year and a half. Many of us have spent more time indoors, which has had an impact on sports recruitment. The effects have been seen on all levels, even for Olympians, a former of which is now in Utica, looking to recruit luge athletes.
UTICA, NY
olympics.com

The Art of Ice: How an ice technician manages the cold stuff for Olympic athletes

Did you know that ice temperatures need to be different for ice hockey, figure skating and short track speed skating? Mind blown, right?. Did you also know that different seasons, the amount of spectators, and even the clarity of the water will impact the ice, causing a knock-on effect to an elite athlete’s performance?
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Athletics: 5 emerging Indian athletes who will dominate the track

Athletics in India is scattered by sporadic success. The most prestigious field of any mega sporting event could not see India dominating track with sheer confidence. Except for the Asian Games 2018, where India won a record 19 medals, including 7 gold, 10 silver, and 2 bronze, athletics has never been India’s forte.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#Polish
newschain

Royal Navy carrier welcomes Olympic athletes on board

The crew of Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales have hosted a reception on board to congratulate 30 Team GB athletes after the Tokyo Olympics. The invited Olympians and Paralympians were welcomed onboard the 65,000-tonne warship at its home base in Portsmouth. The athletes were from the ship’s...
WORLD
wsau.com

Olympics-IOC says ‘unfortunate’ Beijing luge accident is under investigation

(Reuters) – A serious training accident on the Beijing Olympic luge track is under investigation and any conclusions will be implemented in time for the Games in February, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday. Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz had successful surgery nL8N2S02VV after fracturing his left kneecap and...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Olympic canoeing champion Jessica Fox appointed to IOC Athletes’ Commission

IOC President Thomas Bach appointed Fox, in accordance with the IOC AC regulations, to ensure a balance between genders, regions and sports within the Commission. In view of the upcoming Olympic Games Brisbane 2032, her appointment enhances athlete representation for Oceania and additionally widens the representation of sports with a canoe athlete.
SPORTS
101.9 KELO-FM

Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation

(Reuters) – Additional safety measures have been introduced at the Beijing Olympics Sliding Centre after Polish slider Mateusz Sochowicz crashed during a luge training session this week, the International Luge Federation (FIL) said. Sochowicz on Monday hit a closed barrier that should have been open on the Olympic track, leaving...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

Athletics-Olympic Champion Jepchirchir, Korir Win New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the 50th running of the New York City Marathon on Sunday, surviving a thrilling three-way battle before sprinting for the finish line, and fellow Kenyan Albert Korir won the men's race. Jepchirchir is the first athlete to pick up Olympic gold and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kfgo.com

Athletics-Olympic marathoners ready to go the distance in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Molly Seidel’s 2021 plans once seemed reasonable – the American would compete at the Tokyo Olympics and then prepare to line up in Sunday’s New York City Marathon. However, having won bronze in the marathon at the Games in August, the 27-year-old on Thursday conceded that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Morning Times

Local Athletes Race at State Special Olympics Competition

VILLANOVA — Special Olympics Pennsylvania hosted the 33rd annual Fall Festival at Villanova University, November 5-7. Bradford/ Sullivan Counties’ Long Distance Running/Walking team excelled in this state level competition. Special Olympics divides athletes into divisions based upon past performance, age, or gender. The courses for the various races extended through the campus with a combination of walkways, sidewalks, streets, and fields.
VILLANOVA, PA
Midland Daily News

Midland athletes medal at Michigan Senior Olympics

Numerous Midlanders competed and earned medals recently at the 2021 Michigan Senior Olympics held at Oakland University and in Sterling Heights. Wendell Dilling brought home a huge haul, earning gold medals in the hammer throw, the discus, and the 1500-meter run, while winning silver in the shot put, javelin, triple jump, 200 dash, and 1500 power walk, and also claiming bronze in the long jump, 400 dash, and 800 run in the men's 85-89 age group.
MICHIGAN STATE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Women’s World Title Fight Sees Brutal Standing Knock Out

Incredible scenes took place a short time ago in the UK. A world title fight involving Terri Harper of the UK and new champion Alycia Baumgardner of the USA ended in a knock out that saw Harper stopped on her feet:. (Hat tip DAZN):. Stunning stuff. Afterwards it was confirmed...
COMBAT SPORTS
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy