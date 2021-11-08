CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in Eagle Mountain

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
 5 days ago

EAGLE MOUNTAIN CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A school bus and three other vehicles were involved in a crash in Eagle Mountain Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the accident happened along Pony Express Parkway near Wycliffe Way. The cause of the accident is unknown and no injuries have been reported. The condition of the vehicles involved is also unknown.

Authorities are currently diverting traffic along Sparrowhawk Circle and Sparrowhawk Way. Residents commuting in the area are being asked to take an alternate route to avoid the accident scene.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.

ABC4

