Today was not a good day for conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones. Jones, who is known for his bombastic rhetoric and absolutist political takes — including the horrifying untruth that the Sandy Hook massacre, which claimed the lives of 26 people, was a “giant hoax” — has lost his final battle in court. In a rare rebuke, Connecticut superior court Judge Barbara Bellis determined that Jones would be responsible for financial retribution to the families of the deceased. This marks the fourth — and final — time that Alex Jones has lost a defamation suit against these families.Defamation...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO