Fans have finally taken matters into their own hands to make the Mass Effect Legendary Edition cut out content added back with a PC mod. BioWare honestly stated that there was one content that did not make the cut for the ME Legendary Edition and it was the Pinnacle Station on Mass Effect 1. The original source code was lost and the backup was corrupted, which was the reason why they had to make the hard choice of dropping that part and moving on with the rest of the content that they have. Without the original source code, it would take months of work to restore the DLC.

