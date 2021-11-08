CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers: Daryl Morey needs to press Brad Stevens on Jaylen Brown

By Matty Breisch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelp, if you haven’t heard yet, I have some #breaking news for you: The Boston Celtics have engaged in trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers surrounding Ben Simmons. But according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two sides have indeed talked on the matter, with Jaylen Brown reportedly the apple...

