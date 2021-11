After getting a COVID-19 shot at school earlier this week, 7-year-old Etta Bastian has some advice for other Utah children. “I would tell them that they should get the shot and they should really be brave about it,” Etta, a first grader at Hillsdale Elementary School in West Valley City, said. Although she admitted being nervous beforehand, “it just felt like a little pinch on my arm.”

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO