Listen tonight: Philip Glass goes Classical

By WSHU
wshu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter pushing the boundaries of what music can be, Philip Glass revisits classical...

www.wshu.org

wshu.org

Listen tonight: An English 'Four Seasons'

The North Country Sketches by Frederick Delius are an English Four Seasons. Tonight we'll enjoy the Dance for summer, as well as Dvorak's Piano Quartet No. 2 and Beethoven's Les Adieux Piano Sonata. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
THEATER & DANCE
wshu.org

Listen tonight: Beethoven's music for a homesick Russian

During our music tonight we'll enjoy one of the three quartets Beethoven wrote for a homesick Russian diplomat in Vienna, as well as Turina's Danzas Fantasticas. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Classical home listening: Lea Desandre’s Amazone; Rossini’s Petite messe solennelle

The young French-Italian mezzo-soprano Lea Desandre studied ballet for 12 years before committing to singing. We should be glad she did. She trained in the strenuous classroom of William Christie’s Le Jardin des Voix academy and specialises, not exclusively, in baroque music. Amazone (Erato), with lutenist/director Thomas Dunford and the period instrument Jupiter ensemble, features Desandre in baroque works, from Vivaldi and Couperin to the Neapolitans Francesco Provenzale and Giuseppe de Bottis.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Bleachers’ live cover of The Cars classic track ‘Drive’

Bleachers, the main project of Jack Antonoff, have shared a live cover The Cars classic 1984 single ‘Drive’. The cut is part of the band’s Spotify ‘Live At Electric Lady’ EP, which was released today (November 5). You can listen to it below. The session also features live renditions of...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to “Weird Al” Yankovic’s accordion-only cover of Sparks classic

“Weird Al” Yankovic has paid homage to the great Sparks, dropping an accordion take on their classic song, ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us’. While Sparks’ original 1974 single regales with the flair and experimentation heard throughout rock ‘n’ roll in that decade, Yankovic’s version, by contrast, is completely void of vocals.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen today: Don Gillis imagines the west

Like the films of John Wayne, Don Gillis creates a fantasy of the American West that never was. During our music this morning we'll hear Gillis' Portrait of a Frontier Town, as well as a work written for Nelson Mandela by John Rutter. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen today: By the lake with Duke Ellington

Duke Ellington's ballet The River was choreographed by Alvin Ailey as an imaginary trip down a lively river. During our music today we'll pause by The Lake. Our music also includes waltzes by Brahms and Beethoven's Triple Concerto. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen today: Giving Bach a helping hand

Mahler was dismayed that Bach's music had all but disappeared from the concert hall, so he arranged dances from the Orchestral Suites to share with his audiences. We'll enjoy Mahler's Bach Suite during our music today, which also includes Barber's Adagio for Strings to observe Veterans' Day. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
RELIGION
Olympian

Out and About: Listen at Traditions, see the slopes and choose from classical offerings

Concerts are back at New Traditions Café & Fair Trade, a longtime favorite venue for folk and other acoustic tunes. The café’s first concert since the before times is a pair of 40th anniversary shows by Seattle’s Uncle Bonsai, happening at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. The pop-folk trio’s bio describes its oeuvre as “what might happen if Tim Burton hijacked the Andrews Sisters en route to a Stephen Sondheim festival with The Beatles and Tom Lehrer in the sidecar,” and the anniversary show, featuring old songs, new songs and songs the band members never thought they’d perform again, is opening in Olympia before moving on to Seattle’s Triple Door Nov. 12 and 13. New Traditions is limiting each show’s seating to half capacity to allow space for social distancing; proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for entry; and masks must be worn at all times except when seated and eating. Call 360-705-2819 to reserve tickets and secure a table for dinner.
OLYMPIA, WA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch PHILIP ANSELMO Perform PANTERA Classics In San Antonio

Fan-filmed video footage of PHILIP H. ANSELMO AND THE ILLEGALS performing their "A Vulgar Display Of Pantera" set on Friday, November 12 at Vibes Event Center in San Antonio, Texas can be seen below. "A Vulgar Display Of Pantera" finds singer Philip Anselmo and his solo group celebrating the legacy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austin Chronicle

Review: Glassing

It's no revelation that the last two years were rough. The pandemic, the financial roller coaster of the American market, the political, social, and psychic fallout from one of the most fucked-up election cycles in recent memory – there's enough pain to go around. Thankfully Glassing returns to perform an exorcism with Twin Dream. Standing confidently between pillars of grace and brutality, the Austin trio's third album seethes, rages, and sobs, riding waves of sonic fury that crash onto serene (but blackened) shores. On "Absolute Virtue" and "Spire," guitarist Cory Brim lays down heavy riffs thicker than redwood tree trunks, while drummer Jason Camacho roars across his kit like Keith Moon if he'd been raised on thrash metal. Bassist Dustin Coffman scorches the air with his lungs, but this isn't inchoate screaming – even if his words can't be easily grokked, the force with which they're bellowed means everything. By contrast, the title track lets Brim paint Coffman and Camacho's relentless rhythm throb with a bright but harrowing sunlight saturation, balancing thud with shreen ... Eventually, the chord progression for "True North" takes an uplifting turn, while the speechless "Godless Night" dives deep into the heart of fevered dreams. Twin Dream may have gestated in the same cauldron of shock and unease in which we've all stewed, but Glassing has the tools to pull forth something stirring.
AUSTIN, TX
rapradar.com

Album: Glasses Malone ‘Glass House’

Glass Malone takes it to the house with his latest album, Glass House. As a follow-up to his 2015’s GlassHouse 2: Life Ain’t Nuthin But… mixtape, the Los Angeles rapper releases 16 tracks including The Game and Kurupt-assisted “Gangsta Boogie” and “6 ‘N The Morning (GMX)” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, and Ice-T.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Bandmanrill’s “Tonight’s Da Night Freestyle”: The Ones

Newark, New Jersey is one of the pivotal music cities on the East Coast. It’s been a home to jazz for many years; it’s where Jersey club originated; it’s the city that New York rappers go to when they start to get big. Bandmanrill is trying to spearhead a new movement in the city, and he’s got it popping with four consecutive singles where he lays drill flows over kinetic Jersey club beats (his latest one is a homage to his city).
NEWARK, NJ
