Naperville, IL

Remembering Naperville Best Friends Who Died At Travis Scott Concert

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo college students from Naperville, who had been best friends...

chicago.cbslocal.com

fox32chicago.com

College student Franco Patino of Naperville among those killed at Travis Scott Astroworld concert: report

NAPERVILLE, Illinois - A college student from Naperville was among those killed at the Travis Scott Astroworld concert in Houston this weekend, according to reports. Franco Patino, 21, was a mechanical engineering technology student and a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, the University of Dayton student newspaper reported. Preliminary information...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Franco Patino And Jacob Jurinek, Best Friends From Naperville, Among 8 People Killed During Astroworld Concert

by Marissa Parra, Mugo Odigwe, and Chris Tye CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) – Two college students from Naperville, who had been best friends since they went to elementary school together, were among the eight people killed following a crowd surge at Houston’s Astroworld Festival late Friday. Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek, both 21, met in grade school in Naperville, and both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School; described by friends and educators alike as “big characters” in a life lived with strong friendships. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports the story behind how they died still doesn’t make sense to many that knew them. “It...
NAPERVILLE, IL
newsy.com

Investigation Into Astroworld Crowd Control At Travis Scott Concert

Nothing is off the table as investigators search for answers into what went so wrong in Houston Friday night. "So you look at it and you say first of all, crowds are too dense," said Paul Wertheimer with Crowd Management Strategies. "And you ask the question, who is observed monitoring the crowd and who is managing the crowd? And in this case it from what i can tell so far what we know. Nobody seems to have been doing either of those things."
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Astroworld: Ye dedicates Sunday Service to those who died at Travis Scott show

Ye has dedicated the latest instalment of his Sunday Service series to “the loved ones of Astroworld” after eight people died in a crush at the Travis Scott concert.On Friday night (5 November), an incident during Scott’s Astroworld 2021 music festival at NRG Park in Houston saw the crowd compress towards the front of the stage, causing panic.A 10-year-old was reportedly among those injured, and the ages of those who died were between 14 and 27.Ye, formally known as Kanye West, streamed the Sunday Service performance over the weekend, with the message: “Sunday Service dedication to the loved ones...
CELEBRITIES
850wftl.com

Travis Scott to pay for funeral service of fans who died at his show

Rapper Travis Scott and his team have released a statement saying that he will cover the funeral costs of all eight fans who died while attending his show on Friday. “Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved,” the statement reads. “These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”
CELEBRITIES
thebvnewspaper.com

Tragedy strikes at Travis Scott concert

Devastation, heartbreak and grief have hit concert goers and Travis Scott fans as the “Sicko Mode” artist is now facing serious backlash after eight people were killed at a concert in Houston, Texas. The concert was a part of the Astroworld music festival run by American rapper Travis Scott. Started...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Chicago

Family And Friends Mourn Two Naperville Friends Who Died At Astroworld Festival

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friends and family have begun saying goodbye to two childhood friends from Naperville who died in the stampede at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last week. A visitation was held Saturday for 21-year-old Franco Patino. Loved ones say he was funny, loyal and had a passion for helping others. His funeral is set for next Saturday. Visitation is Sunday for his friend Jacob Jurinek. His family says he had many friends and boundless energy and enthusiasm. His funeral will also be held next Saturday — the day he would have turned 21.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
HOUSTON, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Ninth Victim Dies From Injuries Sustained at Travis Scott Astroworld Concert

A 22-year-old college student who was critically injured in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, bringing the death toll to nine. Bharti Shahani, who was set to graduate from Texas A&M University in the spring, died Wednesday night, attorney James Lassiter said during a news conference. All of the concertgoers who died following the Friday night show were between the ages of 14 and 27, underscoring how the tragedy unfolded in a mostly younger crowd. A 9-year-old boy who was also injured at the sold-out festival of 50,000 people remained in...
HOUSTON, TX

