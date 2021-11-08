CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AU Envoy Sees Short `Window of Opportunity' on Ethiopia War

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe African Union’s envoy for the Horn of Africa is warning that there is a short “window of opportunity” and little time to reverse the crisis in northern Ethiopia which has drastically deteriorated in recent weeks amid an escalating offensive by Tigray forces against the government. UNITED NATIONS (AP)...

Reuters

U.S. envoy returns to Ethiopia to meet African Union on conflict

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small window of an opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia as a special envoy returned to Addis Ababa. State Department spokesman Ned...
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Ethiopia and Kenya

Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman is currently in Ethiopia to underscore the United States’ grave concern with the escalation of the conflict and the risk of intercommunal violence, and to encourage all parties to engage in a dialogue on a cessation of hostilities. From November 4 to 7, Special Envoy Feltman...
POLITICS
Sand Hills Express

“Time is short” as U.S. races to avert all-out civil war in Ethiopia

Johannesburg — Diplomats were scrambling on Tuesday for a peaceful resolution to the conflict putting hundreds of thousands of civilian lives at risk in Ethiopia. The war between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and rebels that started a year ago has escalated and is now threatening his hold on power, with a coalition of opposition groups advancing on the capital, Addis Ababa.
WORLD
Reuters

Ethiopians denounce U.S. at rally to back military campaign

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in Addis Ababa on Sunday to support Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government as federal troops fight rebellious forces threatening to march on the capital. Some demonstrators denounced the United States, one of the foreign powers that has called...
PROTESTS
AFP

Who is fighting the war in Ethiopia?

The war in northern Ethiopia is moving south, with rebel groups claiming strategic wins over government forces and threatening to advance on Addis Ababa. These are the main actors in a year-long conflict that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine: Ethiopia's national military is one of the biggest standing armed forces in Africa, with an estimated 140,000 personnel.
MILITARY
AFP

US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge peaceful solution

A US envoy will travel Thursday to Ethiopia to seek a peaceful solution, as rebels advanced toward the capital Addis Ababa, the State Department said. Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to urge "all Ethiopians to commit to peace and resolution of grievances through dialogue," a State Department spokesperson said. "The United States is increasingly troubled by the expansion of combat operations and intercommunal violence in Ethiopia and is closely monitoring the situation," the spokesperson said Wednesday. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for a year, has claimed significant territorial gains in recent days and has been marching southward.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Timeline: Key Events in a Year of War in Northern Ethiopia

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A year of war in northern Ethiopia has killed thousands of civilians, plunged around 400,000 into famine and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee their homes. Here are some of the main events in the conflict. Nov. 4, 2020 - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...
POLITICS
foreigndesknews.com

US Envoy to Visit Ethiopia in Effort to De-escalate ‘dire’ Civil Conflict

A U.S. special envoy will travel to Ethiopia this week as concerns about the violence in the eastern African country’s Tigray region grow. Jeffrey Feltman, the U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, is set to travel to Ethiopia on Thursday and Friday, according to the Voice of America.
WORLD
erienewsnow.com

Ethiopia's war is echoing on the streets of Washington

A radio host says she wakes up every morning wondering if her mom is alive. A man who came to the US to escape political persecution says the country he now calls home is empowering the very people he fled. A health care worker says she fears her family may...
WORLD
CBS News

U.N. sees possible war crimes in "reckless" Ethiopia war as U.S. warns citizens to prepare to flee

Johannesburg — The United Nations released a report on Wednesday warning that atrocities committed by both sides in the brutal war in Ethiopia may amount to crimes against humanity, as the spreading conflict sparked a warning for U.S. citizens to prepare to leave the country. Fighting has raged in the northern Tigray region for a year now, with reports of massacres, gang-rapes and ethnic cleansing, and the war has worryingly crept closer to the capital in recent days.
WORLD
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS

