The Joe Manchin Trolley Problem

Over the past few weeks, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has been involved in some of the most intense Capitol Hill negotiations of recent years. As one of two hold-out Democratic senators impeding passage of President Joe Biden's trillion-dollar-plus social infrastructure and climate change package, Manchin has been a busy man, constantly conferring with fellow Democrats, privately meeting with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, and often communicating with Biden and White House aides. It's been a whirlwind, as his threat to vote no has forced the Democrats to cut the Build Back Better bill in half and remove significant clean energy provisions and popular programs, possibly including paid family leave and Medicare expansion. Yet during this hectic and stressful stretch, Manchin has found the time to pursue a side project: a book deal.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO