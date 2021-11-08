CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Joe Manchin Trolley Problem

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, in idle moments, I get a vision of my teenage son’s son — my imaginary unborn grandson — manually pollinating soybeans for 12 hours a day in exchange for a ration of drinkable water. I prefer not to linger on this image. Once I have forced my mind away from...

www.gawker.com

leedaily.com

Joe Manchin Wants to Sabotage the $12,500 Ev Tax Credit

The Maserati-driving centrist senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin, who’s already managed to single-handedly derail the most surefire avenue to decrease emanations in the reconciliation bill and gut key methane reduction provisions, is at it again. This time, Manchin has his NRA-approved sights established over proposed EV tax credits that...
Washington Post

Has Joe Manchin found an excuse to destroy President Biden’s agenda?

Things seemed to be going so well for Democrats. Progressives and centrists in the House resolved (mostly) their differences over President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, and the separate infrastructure bill passed, to everyone’s delight. It looked like Biden could be heading for a pair of legislative victories that would deliver on a substantial portion of his agenda, and vital steps on pressing problems — affordable child care, health insurance, climate change, even prescription drug prices — would finally be taken.
Washington Post

Joe Manchin’s moving target on Biden’s spending bills

Congressional Democrats face several hurdles to passing the remainder of President Biden’s economic agenda when they return to Washington next week. And perhaps none looms larger than the Democratic senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin III. Unlike Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), whose position on Biden’s reconciliation spending plan has remained...
Mother Jones

In the Middle of Infrastructure Talks, Joe Manchin Has Pursued a Book Deal

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Over the past few weeks, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has been involved in some of the most intense Capitol Hill negotiations of recent years. As one of two hold-out Democratic senators impeding passage of President Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar-plus social infrastructure and climate change package, Manchin has been a busy man, constantly conferring with fellow Democrats, privately meeting with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, and often communicating with Biden and White House aides. It’s been a whirlwind, as his threat to vote no has forced the Democrats to cut the Build Back Better bill in half and remove significant clean energy provisions and popular programs, possibly including paid family leave and Medicare expansion. Yet during this hectic and stressful stretch, Manchin has found the time to pursue a side project: a book deal.
uticaphoenix.net

Joe Manchin Won and the Progressives Folded Like a Cheap

After a long on-again, off-again back-and-forth standoff over whether they would muster the votes to pass President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, progressives finally folded like a cheap suit late Friday night and passed it, in exchange for almost nothing. Consider how progressives’ demands have shifted these last few months. They...
thegazette.com

Approachable Joe Manchin: One man, two parties

That Sen. Joe Manchin has been in the Senate since 2010 as a Democrat and now threatens to switch parties is more than just disloyalty. It is an insult to those, despite significant policy differences, who worked to make sure he was heard. Yet, he now says that he “is approachable” by Republicans and might leave his party if he didn’t get his way on President Joe Biden’s social spending proposals.
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Special message to Senator Joe Manchin

You and I are unique in that for over most of a 1/3 of a century we have represented the people of West Virginia, although most of your service has been at a much higher level, including governor and U.S. Senator. We started in the 1980s in the WV House of Delegates. Both of us, about the same age, have an appreciation for what West Virginia stands for, that our constituents believe in our 1863 motto, “Mountaineers are Always Free”. We are an independent, freedom-loving people, not wanting excessive government dependency or control over our lives.
trinitonian.com

In Defense of Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin

Since Biden proposed his three-part Build Back Better plan, valued at $7 trillion, support for Republican control of Congress has risen steadily. Moreover, President Biden’s popularity has dropped 10 points to its lowest level since taking office. Generally, a newly inaugurated president enjoys a strong honeymoon period in the polls, but invariably it declines as they progress through their first term. What makes Biden’s case so historic is how quickly he has squandered his popularity.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

One Man's Opinion: Thank God for Joe Manchin

About now I can think of in excess of 2 trillion reasons to thank God for West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.). And I also have quite a high five and a few “amens” handy for Arizona U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), this moderate pair of Senate Democrats withholding their votes of approval will likely result in a proposed $3.5 trillion human and green energy infrastructure spending plan coming only in at a still too high $1.5-1.75 trillion.
