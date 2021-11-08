CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

Boys soccer: No. 5 Bernards knocks off Lyndhurst - NJ2 G2 semifinals

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senior Drew Elliott scored twice and sophomore Fin Spitaleri added a goal and three assists to lift top-seeded Bernards, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-1 win in...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

Person
Drew Elliott
