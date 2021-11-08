Boys soccer: No. 5 Bernards knocks off Lyndhurst - NJ2 G2 semifinals

While every one on the East Orange sideline yelling “Poison” loud and continuously, senior Kyle Louis was thinking it was time to eat. Louis claimed he did not hear the game’s universal cry for “Stay away” on bouncing punts when opponents are nearby, but he probably wouldn’t have even if the booming thunder from a bit earlier in the game were instructing him to keep clear of the impending danger. He was that intent on having the chance to run with the football again for the first time in several weeks.

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO