There are very few games that have a start time announced before the season begins, mostly because ESPN and Fox control, well, every game. They want to structure their schedule to provide the biggest bang for the buck and put the most important matchups in a place where the most people can watch. NBC, however, is a little different in that they get to only control about seven or eight games a year with their Notre Dame contract. Thus, they go ahead and look at the games they have and decide which ones they are going to show in the afternoon and which ones they’ll show in prime time.

