CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 3 Episode 8: Just Like Starting Over

By Sean T. Collins
Decider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“In December 1994, it all fell apart.” Inauspicious words with which to begin an episode of Narcos: Mexico, but accurate ones. After a cold-open flashback to Amado Carrillo Fuentes’s first encounter with his predecessor Félix Gallardo—at the runway for his very first plane, no less—the episode, titled “Last Dance,” gets underway...

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Amado Carrillo Fuentes, The Powerful Mexican Drug Trafficker Who Became The ‘Lord Of The Skies’

After amassing a multibillion-dollar empire as the head of the Juárez Cartel, Amado Carrillo Fuentes died during a botched plastic surgery in 1997. As the legend goes, Amado Carrillo Fuentes left his small village around the age of 12, telling people: “I won’t come back until I’m rich.” He kept his word. Carrillo went on to build a multibillion-dollar empire and become Mexico’s most powerful drug trafficker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amado Carrillo Fuentes
Person
Pablo Escobar
Person
Vicente Carrillo Fuentes
Person
Wagner Moura
Decider

‘Narcos’ Needs an El Chapo Season

Joaquín Guzmán first appeared in Narcos: Mexico‘s first season as portrayed by Alejandro Edda. As soon as the nickname “El Chapo” was given to a lowly member of Gallardo’s operation, it has haunted this universe. Throughout the three seasons of Narcos: Mexico, we’ve seen this man line dance next to a tiger, use a tunnel to smuggle drugs across the border, and backstab his former leader and friend, Palma (Gorka Lasaosa). As a character, he’s been exactly the wild card that makes this show so much fun. But the real joy in seeing El Chapo’s distinctive bowl cut has been in knowing what’s to come.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Narcos: Mexico Series Finale Recap: Adios, Amado?/The Rise of El Chapo

Amado Carrillo Fuentes was a smart man. He was also a man who was running out of time in the series finale of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.  Amado raced against the clock, warring cartels, the law and ultimately death to be with Marta, the woman he loved. And as the drama’s third and final season neared its end, the odds against Amado kept getting bigger and higher and wider. After years of Amado paying off the Mexican military and its leader, his well-paid puppet General Rebollo got busted for corruption and was carted off to prison. Carlos Hank Gonzalez, aka Mr. Hank, had...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Do Palma, Benjamin and El Azul Die or Do They Get Arrested in Narcos: Mexico Season 3?

Following the incarceration of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), the Mexican drug trade undergoes radical changes. The Guadalajara Cartel dissolves, and all the former plazas become their individual cartels. Héctor Luis Palma Salazar (Gorka Lasaosa) and Juan José Esparragoza Moreno or El Azul (Fermín Martínez) lead the Sinaloa Cartel along with El Chapo, while Benjamín Arellano Félix (Alfonso Dosal) controls the Tijuana Cartel with the help of his siblings. If you want to know whether Palma, Benjamín, and El Azul die or get arrested in ‘Narcos: Mexico’ season 3, we got you covered.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana Cartel#Mexico#Narcos#Pri#Cali#Colombian#Cuban
Decider

‘Narcos: Mexico’s Creator and Star Tease The End of the Series

Yazpik’s man of few words has been a mainstay in this universe since the original series. For that reason, Yazpik’s stellar performance, and the prominence of the real Fuentes, an installment all about Amado has felt inevitable. Ahead of this final season, Decider spoke to Yazpik about what it’s like to finally be the boss, as well as Narcos: Mexico showrunner Carlo Bernard about why the scope of this season is different from the rest.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Tom Hanks in ‘Finch’ and Final Season of ‘Dickinson’ on Apple, 55 Years of ‘Trek,’ Crowded House on ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Narcos: Mexico’

Tom Hanks stars opposite a dog and a charming robot in Apple’s post-apocalyptic heartwarmer Finch. Also on Apple TV+: the final season of the genre-busting Dickinson. History marks 55 years of the Star Trek franchise with a multi-part docuseries. Three’s a crowd on Blue Bloods when Eddie moves her ex-con father in with her and Jamie. Netflix’x Narcos: Mexico delivers a “final blow” in its third and final season.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Mid-Credits Scene, Explained

As Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) predicts, his incarceration leads to an all-out war between the cartels that spawn from the carcass of his organization. Season 3 depicts the beginning of the bloody and violent Mexican drug war when things just start to get out of control, and it dawns on law enforcement that the drug trade and the associated violence will probably never cease. ‘Narcos: Mexico’ gives each of its main characters their proper dues. History tells us some of their stories will go on, but as the show ends, they all come to an important juncture in their lives.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Who Controls the Sinaloa and Tijuana Cartels at the End of Narcos: Mexico Season 3?

When the second season of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ ends, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) is in jail and his Guadalajara Cartel has splintered into three independent cartels: the Tijuana Cartel under the leadership of the Arellano family; the Sinaloa Cartel controlled by Chapo (Alejandro Edda), Palma (Gorka Lasaosa), and Azul (Fermín Martínez); and the Juárez Cartel with Amado Carrillo Fuentes (José María Yazpik) and Rafael Aguilar Guajardo (Noé Hernández) as leaders. There is also the Gulf Cartel headed by Juan Nepomuceno Guerra (Jesus Ochoa) and Juan García Abrego (Flavio Medina).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thecinemaholic.com

Do Walt and Dani End Up Together in Narcos: Mexico Season 3?

In the first season of ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) predominantly serves as the story’s narrator. He is both the narrator and one of the main characters in season 2. While Walt passes the narrating mantle to La Voz reporter Andrea in the third and final season, he is still a prominent part of the story. When the season begins, he is in a relationship with a woman named Dani. For someone like Walt, who has let his job turn into an obsession, healthy relationships are rare, but it seems that Walt has wandered into one. However, as the season progresses, Walt’s desire to score a win in the war of drugs overtakes his emotions for Dani, his desire for happiness, and even his sanity. If you are wondering whether Walt and Dani end up together in Narcos: Mexico,’ we got you covered.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Narcos: Mexico proves it's one of TV's most underrated dramas and a "downbeat triumph" in its third and final season

"Over the course of five seasons, Narcos and Narcos: Mexico have been as bleak—and consistently great—as anything on television, and that holds true for the latter’s closing run, which solidifies the series’ standing as the definitive drama about the 1970s-1990s drug trade. Set in the lush jungles, arid deserts, and sweltering metropolises of South America and Mexico, Netflix’s trafficking saga is a jet-black neo-noir driven by a despondency that knows no bounds," says Nick Schager. "As always, there’s scant uplift here—just an overarching recognition that there’s no hope for justice, for peace, for answers, for absolution, or for the monstrous horrors of the world to ever truly be vanquished. For all of its thrills and intrigue, Narcos: Mexico’s third go-round is a fatalistic nightmare marked by a pervasive sense of disconnection. In the early 1990s, with kingpin Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) now behind bars after failing to unite the country’s rival cartels, pilot-turned-Juarez boss Amado Carrillo Fuentes (the magnetic José María Yazpik) concocts a revolutionary way to evolve the business: separate each facet of his trafficking operation, so that if one cog breaks down or gets caught, the larger machine keeps on running. Amado’s strategy gives new meaning to “divide and conquer,” and for a time, it works like a charm, as does his plan to halt any dealings with his adversaries in Tijuana and Sinaloa. Remaining independent, however, is almost as impossible as successfully collaborating with his fellow greedy cartel dons, thus underlining the catch-22 that propels much of the show’s entangled action...In the final tally, Narcos: Mexico isn’t just an epic about a broken and irredeemable system, a vain anti-drug enterprise, or the predictable treachery of criminals and governments—it’s a multinational portrait of individuals obsessed with greed, power, guilt and a self-destructive desire to make things better, even when those efforts are destined to come up short. As it ends its acclaimed small-screen run, it provides neither a happy ending nor any easy resolutions, instead staying true to the dark, grim perspective on the world, and the human heart, that’s made it such a downbeat triumph."
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Victor Tapia Die in Narcos: Mexico Season 3? Does He Find the Serial Killer?

One of the new characters introduced in season 3, Victor Tapia (Luis Gerardo Méndez) is a police officer in Juárez, earning a meager $150 per month. Predictably, the low salary has forced him and other police officers like him to find alternative sources of income. In Juárez, police don’t prevent crimes; they commit them. When he learns that a young girl named Teresa from his neighborhood has gone missing, he reluctantly starts looking for her. However, when the corpses of women of similar age as Teresa begins turning up, Victor realizes that he might have a serial killer in his hand. To catch this person, Victor agrees to help the DEA and begins serving as their informant. If you are wondering whether Victor manages to find the serial killer and survive, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy