Emilio Estevez Addresses Departure From The Mighty Ducks Series, Denies Being Anti-Vax

Emilio Estevez may or may not be vaccinated, but he was left with a case of what he referred to as “Long Haul Syndrome” after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last March. That’s according to a lengthy statement the actor sent to Deadline in response to reports that he would not be returning for a second season of the Mighty Ducks sequel series over a dispute to do with coronavirus regulations on set. In his statement, Estevez vehemently denied being “anti-vaxx,” and said that his departure had been triggered by “nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute” and “a myriad of creative differences.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO