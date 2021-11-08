CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emilio Estevez Addresses Departure From The Mighty Ducks Series, Denies Being Anti-Vax

 6 days ago

Emilio Estevez is speaking out amid news...

CinemaBlend

Emilio Estevez Isn't Returning To Disney+'s Mighty Ducks Show And There Are Two Possible Reasons Why

Emilio Estevez made his triumphant return to the role of Gordon Bombay from the beloved Mighty Ducks franchise with Disney+’s Game Changers TV show, and played an important role in the first season. Now, however, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will reportedly continue into Season 2 without Estevez, and there are actually two potential reasons for his departure, and neither looks good for the actor changing his mind.
Yardbarker

Emilio Estevez calls 'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' exit 'a good old fashion contract dispute': 'I am not anti-vaxx'

The Ducks are no longer flying together, and Emilio Estevez has explained why. It was first reported by Deadline on Friday that Estevez, who has played beloved coach Gordon Bombay since the original Mighty Ducks movie in 1992, would not be returning to the role for the second season of Disney Plus' revival series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. That report cited "weeks of back and forth with [Estevez's] team over the show's COVID vaccination requirement."
TheDailyBeast

Emilio Estevez Fired from ‘Mighty Ducks’ Show Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: Report

Add Emilio Estevez to the list of anti-vax celebrities. The Golden Globe-nominated actor will not return for the second season of Disney Plus’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers after he was told he needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Deadline. Estevez, one of the series’ leads and a star of the original Mighty Ducks films, reportedly tried negotiating around the mandate with the show’s production studio. But when the two reached an impasse, the studio told Estevez it wouldn’t renew his contract and the show would write around his character.
Us Weekly

Emilio Estevez Exits ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Season 2 Over Disney’s Vaccine Requirement

Goodbye, Gordon Bombay. Emilio Estevez will not be back for the second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Us Weekly can confirm. The Breakfast Club star, 59, has left the Disney+ series because of disagreements over the show’s vaccine requirement for cast and crew, according to a report from Deadline published on Friday, November 5. Like many shows currently filming in Hollywood, Game Changers has a policy that everyone within the Zone A group — actors and crew members who come into direct contact with them — must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
TheDailyBeast

Emilio Estevez Reveals Long COVID Battle, Skips Disclosing Vax Status, Amid ‘Mighty Ducks’ Exit

Emilio Estevez may or may not be vaccinated, but he was left with a case of what he referred to as “Long Haul Syndrome” after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last March. That’s according to a lengthy statement the actor sent to Deadline in response to reports that he would not be returning for a second season of the Mighty Ducks sequel series over a dispute to do with coronavirus regulations on set. In his statement, Estevez vehemently denied being “anti-vaxx,” and said that his departure had been triggered by “nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute” and “a myriad of creative differences.”
mxdwn.com

Emilio Estevez Rebuts Anti-Vaccine Claims Regarding His ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Exit And Reveals More Details About His Long-Haul Covid

Last week, Disney Plus announced that Emilio Estevez (The Public, Bobby), who played the character Coach Gordon Bombay, will not be back to season two of the series Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Accordingly, the sudden exit of Estevez was due to his failure to comply with Disney studio’s vaccine policy. However, Estevez released a personal statement to reject such claims, restating creative differences to be the main reason that led to his exit, via Deadline. Along with his rebuttal, Estevez also shared exclusive details of his battle with COVID-19 and how he finished shooting the first season of Mighty Ducks while suffering from long-haul Covid symptoms.
Vulture

Emilio Estevez Won’t Be Coaching the Mighty Ducks Season-Two Team

He’s ducked out on the Ducks. Deadline reports that Emilio Estevez will not be reprising his role as former Ducks coach Gordon Bombay for the second season of Disney+’s hockey show The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Sources told Deadline that Estevez was not willing to provide proof of compliance with the show’s COVID-19 policies, which include a mandatory vaccination requirement for all actors. Reportedly, creative differences may have also played a role. (Neither Disney nor Estevez have commented on the exit.) The actor was also an executive producer on the show.
ComicBook

Emilio Estevez Not Returning for Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2

It looks like Coach Bombay is walking away from hockey again, this time for good. Emilio Estevez helped Disney resurrect the Mighty Ducks franchise earlier this year with the first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. With the Ducks as the new villains, Bombay helped a single mother and coach turn a group of misfits into champions. The series was a hit for Disney+ and a second season was ordered, but Estevez won't be a part of it.
Us Weekly

Emilio Estevez Reveals Past Coronavirus Battle After Exiting ‘Mighty Ducks’ Series: ‘I Am Not Anti-Vax’

Speaking out. Emilio Estevez addressed speculation surrounding his exit from Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, clarifying that he doesn’t hold anti-vaccine views. The 59-year-old Outsiders star told Deadline on Monday, November 8, that his decision was “nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute” and “a myriad of creative differences,” while also noting that he previously contracted COVID-19 last year.
montanarightnow.com

Emilio Estevez 'won't return for The Mighty Ducks season two'

Emilio Estevez won't return for season two of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'. The 59-year-old actor will not be returning to the Disney+ series, after the Hollywood star reportedly refused to reveal whether he would comply with the production's COVID-19 vaccination policy. ABC Signature has a firm vaccination policy in...
