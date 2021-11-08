Emilio Estevez Addresses Departure From The Mighty Ducks Series, Denies Being Anti-Vax

Last week, Disney Plus announced that Emilio Estevez (The Public, Bobby), who played the character Coach Gordon Bombay, will not be back to season two of the series Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Accordingly, the sudden exit of Estevez was due to his failure to comply with Disney studio’s vaccine policy. However, Estevez released a personal statement to reject such claims, restating creative differences to be the main reason that led to his exit, via Deadline. Along with his rebuttal, Estevez also shared exclusive details of his battle with COVID-19 and how he finished shooting the first season of Mighty Ducks while suffering from long-haul Covid symptoms.
Comments / 0