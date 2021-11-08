CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Two Florida lawmakers want to make manufacturing your own gun illegal

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SoGGf_0cqZ5lHV00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Guns made from 3D printers or manufactured by a person are legal in Florida and the US, but those in the business of manufacturing firearms are required to apply for a serial number and register the firearm. Two Florida lawmakers now want to make manufacturing your own gun illegal.

At Colonial Williamsburg, actors put on a daily show for tourists, giving this warning first: ”Go ahead and cover your ears” before a cannon fires.

During the revolution and afterward, virtually every firearm was homemade.

Now two Florida Democrats want to outlaw so-called Ghost guns. Senator Tina Polsky’s argument is that the law hasn’t kept up with technology.

“There was no such thing as a 3D printer 10 or 20 years ago. There was no such thing as Ghost guns that were assembled, purchased on the internet,” Polsky said during her press conference to announce the bill filing.

Unlicensed frames and receivers, the two key parts of a gun, would be illegal starting in January 2023. Fred Guttenberg lost his daughter in the Parkland massacre and has since become an advocate for stricter gun control.

“Ghost guns and their usage is exploding, especially in states where we do have stronger gun safety laws,” said Guttenberg.

A check with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found no ghost gun statistics.

So far, no Republican has signed on to this legislation, and neither the police chiefs and sheriff’s associations have reviewed it or made a recommendation.

The NRA provided a statement from their national headquarters, saying in part, “It’s still illegal for prohibited people to possess and those in violation are subject to ten years in prison.”

Here is the NRA’s full statement:

“The NRA supports the Second Amendment right of law-abiding Americans to make their own firearms for personal use without the permission of the federal government. Firearms made by individuals are subject to the same rules and regulations as firearms manufactured by a company. It is still illegal for prohibited people to possess them and those in violation are subject to 10 years in prison. People have made their own firearms since before the country was founded and there is no valid reason any law-abiding person should be barred from possessing them. If federal, state and local governments are interested in making their communities safer, they should enforce the laws on the books and arrest and prosecute criminals who break the law.”

A first offense would be a misdemeanor; a second offense would be a third-degree felony. But first, the legislation must have to be heard and passed. Lawmakers begin their annual session January 11.”

Comments / 2

Gypsyjag
5d ago

Democrazies of course and they wonder why they’re all getting voted out

Reply
5
Related
The Associated Press

Queen sprains back, misses Remembrance Sunday service

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The service is one of the most important events on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, and was meant to be...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Son of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gadhafi runs for president

The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gadhafi has announced his candidacy for the country's presidential election next month. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising, submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabha, Libya's High National Elections Commission said in a statement on Sunday.
WORLD
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

'SNL' takes kids to Ted Cruz Street with Big Bird

New York (CNN Business) — "Saturday Night Live" opened this weekend's show with Sen. Ted Cruz taking kids to "Ted Cruz Street," a play on "Sesame Street," on a channel called "Newsmax Kids." The Texas senator, who was played by Aidy Bryant, welcomed everyone to the show while standing near...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Guttenberg
Person
Tina Polsky
The Hill

Rittenhouse trial: Perils of weighing public opinion over evidence

With closing arguments scheduled for Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the jury will soon get one of the most politically and emotionally charged cases in history. The question, however, is whether the prosecutors practically closed this case before it began in 2020. They followed a long pattern of prosecutors rushing indictments and overcharging defendants in high-profile cases. Even with the court agreeing to a key favorable instruction, the prosecution may have doomed this case by responding to the weight of public opinion rather than to the weight of the evidence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy