10 recent HCA leadership moves

Diamond Custom Homes announced the additions of Greg Hawkins and Sydney Vermette as project manager and marketing manager, respectively. Greg Hawkins has more than 30 years of construction industry management experience. In this role as project manager, his primary responsibilities include collaborating with clients and working with superintendents to guide the company’s projects to completion. Prior to joining Diamond Custom Homes, he served in various construction industry management positions across Southwest Florida including regional director of construction, vice president of construction and superintendent. Sydney Vermette is a graduate of St. Cloud University, St. Cloud, Minn., with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. Her responsibilities include working with the company’s advertising agency to achieve its marketing goals, budget oversight, developing marketing strategies and implementing marketing plans. Her experience includes serving as marketing manager for a full-service residential and commercial real estate developer, and as an account executive with a Ft. Myers-based advertising agency.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO