Old Dominion to work with veterans organization

THOMASVILLE — Old Dominion Freight Line announced a new partnership with the USO designed to support active-duty service members and their families.

As part of the two-year partnership, which will begin on Jan. 1, Old Dominion will make an annual contribution to the USO and will participate in virtual and in-person networking and employment events to provide service members and military spouses with industry information, resources and job opportunities with its network of 249 service centers across the country.

Through its Pathfinder Transition Program, the USO works with partners to connect service members and military spouses to resources for employment, education, financial wellness, mentoring, and community resources when their service ends. Since the program was created in 2015, USO Transition Specialists have created more than 50,000 personalized action plans that help individuals build a roadmap to achieve their personal and professional goals.