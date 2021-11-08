CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC to update electronic filing requirements

By Bernice Napach
benefitspro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Securities and Exchange Commission plans to expand its electronic filing requirements in order “to modernize and...

www.benefitspro.com

Reuters

U.S. SEC alleges American Cryptofed filed 'misleading' registration for tokens

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. security regulators on Wednesday said they had initiated proceedings against Wyoming-based American Cryptofed and accused the company of putting forth misleading information, impacting the registration of its Ducat and Locke digital tokens. The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission, in a statement, alleged American Cryptofed...
ECONOMY
insidebitcoins.com

BlockFi files with the SEC for a Bitcoin-backed ETF

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been refraining from offering an exchange-traded fund backed by Bitcoin. Last month, the regulator approved a futures-based ETF. BlockFi is a DeFi lending platform, and it has joined the list of firms that have filed applications with the regulator to no avail.
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Electronic Communications Compliance in Light of the SEC’s Sweep

Gurbir Grewal, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s newly minted director of Enforcement Divsion, gave a wide-ranging speech in October outlining his views on compliance, and touching on topics from Reg BI to electronic communications recordkeeping. A few days later, news of the SEC’s horizontal sweep of broker-dealers’ digital communications channels compliance broke, providing an exclamation point on the director’s presentation.
INTERNET
CoinTelegraph

NYSE Arca files with SEC to list Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust

NYSE Arca, a subsidiary of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Group, wants to list and operate a trust based on Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded products (ETP). In a rule-change proposal with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, NYSE Arca proposed to list shares of the Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust.
STOCKS
Person
Gary Gensler
Insurance Journal

Hong Kong Insurer FWD Adds Warnings About China Risks in SEC Filings for IPO

Hong Kong-based insurer FWD Group has told U.S. regulators it cannot guarantee that Beijing would not seek to “intervene or influence” its operations, adding to its list of risk factors as it tries to push ahead with a New York listing. The group, controlled by billionaire Richard Li, filed in...
ECONOMY
wealthmanagement.com

Riskier Bitcoin ETF Filings Prove Too Much for SEC Just Now

(Bloomberg) -- While U.S. regulators have finally warmed up to Bitcoin futures-backed exchange-traded funds, it appears that more complex derivatives-based funds are a bridge too far for now. Direxion, a provider of financial products known for its leveraged ETFs, pulled a request late Tuesday to launch the Direxion Bitcoin Strategy...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hopes for a spot bitcoin ETF in 2021 have just been dashed

The most likely candidate for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund linked directly to bitcoin isn't likely to happen in 2021, after the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday indicated that it isn't going to approve a so-called spot bitcoin ETF proposed by fund provider VanEck.
MARKETS
benefitspro.com

Voluntary claims integration: Beyond the buzzword

The concept of voluntary benefit claims integration is generating a lot of buzz in the industry. More carriers are offering it, and employers are seeking it, but what exactly does it mean? And what do brokers need to be aware of as they discuss claims integration with clients?. First, what...
ECONOMY
#Sec
Seattle Times

Your home renovation may require an insurance update. Here’s why

When you’re in the thick of making plans and interviewing contractors for a home renovation, you may want to add another item to your to-do list: Contacting your home insurance company. Whether you’re making a repair that could be covered by your insurance policy or will need to update the...
HOME & GARDEN
