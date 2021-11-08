CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

City rolls out vaccine bonus program

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 6 days ago

HIGH POINT — The city of High Point’s roughly 1,400 employees now have incentives — rather than requirements, at this point — to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A bonus program that was previewed to the City Council in October is now in effect, City Manager Tasha Logan Ford said. It offers $250 to employees who already are fully vaccinated or reach this status by Nov. 30. It will offer an additional $250 to each employee if the workforce collectively reaches a 70% fully vaccinated rate by the same date.

“We’ve notified employees and sent the information out,” Logan Ford said.

The city’s goal is to provide bonus payments in mid-December, she added.

The city held a vaccination clinic for employees in late October and has another one scheduled for mid-November.

The city has also unveiled a phone app that employees can use to upload their vaccination card to human resources to verify their vaccination status.

“We’re trying to make it easy and accessible, realizing that a lot of employees work different shifts,” Logan Ford said.

Officials decided that a bonus program would be a more effective way to determine the vaccination status of the workforce than requiring employees to disclose the information.

Similarly, the city currently has no mandatory coronavirus testing in place for employees, although officials are watching the proposed federal vaccine mandate, which has been delayed in the courts. It would require employers — whether private or public — with 100 or more workers to ensure that their employees are vaccinated or tested weekly.

“We have to be in compliance with that new guidance,” Logan Ford said.

The city has had to contend with staff shortages related to the pandemic, but a bigger workforce challenge, she said, has been recruiting and retaining employees in departments like police and public services.

“We have not had major workflow interruptions as a result of COVID,” she said. “We have been fairly stable.”

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531

Comments / 0

 

